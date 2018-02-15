Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares First Post-Cancer Operation Photo, ‘Hey Cancer, F*** You!’

Julia is sharing her first photo since her operation for breast cancer.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing her first “post-op photo” following her battle with breast cancer, and she had a no-nonsense message for the disease on her Instagram page this week. The Veep actress took to the social media site on Valentine’s Day to share a new photo with fans following her treatment for breast cancer, in which she told the disease in no uncertain terms “f*** you.”

Sharing the stunning photo from what appeared to be a new photo shoot with her more than one million followers, Julia looked radiant as she looked into the camera while flexing her right arm in what looked to be a show of strength against cancer.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” the 57-year-old mom of two captioned the photo. “Hey cancer, ‘F*** you!’ Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Louis-Dreyfus’s first post-op photo has already gained more than 213,000 likes since she uploaded it to her account yesterday (February 14) and inspired a slew of positive comments from her followers who praised the star for putting up such a strong fight.

“From one survivor to another @officialjld #yougotthis #cancersucks,” one of Julia’s followers, and a fellow cancer survivor, told the star in the comments section.

“Congrats, God bless, keep kicking a**!” another told Louis-Dreyfus after seeing her new snap, while a third called the former Seinfeld actress that she was a “beautiful, fierce, strong, fighter.”

“Absolutely stunning. You’re a true inspiration. Go JLD!” another commented on the stunning photo.

Julia first announced that she was battling breast cancer back in September 2017 when she posted an emotional message confirming her diagnosis to her official Twitter account.

“One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote, also using the opportunity to call for universal health care for other cancer sufferers who couldn’t afford the same treatment or insurance that she could.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Julia continued on Twitter. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Since then, Louis-Dreyfus has been very open about her cancer battle, sharing updates with her fans on how she’s been doing via her various social media accounts.

Just last month, Julia confirmed that she’d had her last chemo treatment by sharing a hilarious video sent to her by her two sons.

Her boys, 25-year-old Henry Hall and 20-year-old Charlie Hall, sent the video to their mom showing them enthusiastically lip-syncing along to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” as she underwent her final day of chemotherapy treatment.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Julia shared the humorous video on Instagram, which came with the caption from her two boys, “Mom’s last chemo day. BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie.”

Shortly after, Julia was noticeably absent from the 2018 SAG awards despite winning multiple awards on the night.

Louis-Dreyfus’s co-star Matt Walsh then confirmed while on the red carpet at the event in January that she was continuing to take some time away from the spotlight to focus on her health, but would be back at work to film the seventh and final season of Veep in August.