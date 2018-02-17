Healthy Choice Of Foods For People With Diabetes

These foods could inhibit the increase in blood sugar levels caused by diabetes.

Diabetes could affect anyone in this world. More than 422 million people are afflicted by diabetes worldwide. In the United States, about 30 million people have this condition, which is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart failure, amputations, and stroke.

In diabetes, the ability of the body to generate the hormone insulin is damaged. Insulin makes your cells open and allows the glucose to enter. This process makes you use the glucose for energy. On the other hand, if you have diabetes, this will not work. The impairment leads to abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and increases the levels of glucose in the blood and urine.

The most common form of diabetes is type 2 diabetes. And the most severe type of diabetes is type 1 diabetes. Both types of diabetes are treatable. However, if left untreated, it could increase the level of blood sugar that harms the nerves, eyes, kidneys, and heart, and could lead to coma and death.

Treatment involves taking insulin injections and medications prescribed by doctors to manage the blood sugar levels. Other factors that could control the blood sugar level include food, exercise, emotions, and general health, according to Diabetes Research.

The following are specific foods found to prevent the increase in blood sugar levels and prevent the risk of acquiring diabetes, as shared by Reader’s Digest and Healthline:

Oatmeal

A 2012 study indicates that consuming four servings of whole grains, such as oatmeal, each day reduces the risk of acquiring pre-diabetes by 30 percent. In another study, it found that eating whole grains could lessen inflammation that reduce the risk of developing insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Oats are high in fiber and slower to digest, which helps release glucose into the bloodstream slowly.

Eggs

Eating eggs is a healthy choice for protein, even over meat. Eggs can reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, augment your good HDL cholesterol levels, and lessen your bad LDL cholesterol level. A study reveals that people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who ate two eggs each day had improvements in blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Moreover, eggs are rich in antioxidants that could protect your eyes.

Nutritionists experts recommend limiting yolks to about three times a week for those with diabetes. However, you could consume the whites often. The whites are good for blood sugar control, according to Joy Bauer, a nutritionist.

Fish

People with diabetes must protect their heart by eating foods such as fish. Many studies suggest that people who had increased blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids had reduced inflammation that could worsen diabetes and weight problems. Fish, such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring, and anchovies, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are excellent sources of vitamins, particularly the vitamin C and minerals. A study reveals that a higher intake of vitamin C could lessen inflammation and control the blood sugar levels for people with type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains hydroxychalcone, which is a compound that stimulates insulin receptors on cells. It lowers the blood sugar levels and enhances the insulin sensitivity, according to some studies. Cinnamon could also reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels.