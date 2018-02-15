‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Told Anna Half-Truths, She Had Twins With Faison-Peter & His Twin Sister

Valentin respected Anna too much to fill her head with lies, so he told her half-truths instead.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) may have been feeding Anna (Finola Hughes) half-truths, knowing that she would have been more receptive to believing news that she wanted to hear. Recently, GH viewers were startled to hear Valentin confess to her that she had had a daughter in Brussels while they were in spy school, according to She Knows Soaps recaps. Anna had been afraid that Henrik aka Peter (Wes Ramsey) was her son with Faison (Anders Hove), and she was relieved to hear that she had had a daughter and not a son. However, immediately after she left, Valentin called Peter and told him that it would be a mistake for him to leave Port Charles. However, what if Valentin is only telling Anna half-truths?

Soap Hub speculates that perhaps Valentin was telling the truth and Anna did have a daughter. They contend that Claudette (Bree Williamson) is Anna’s daughter. Besides being the right age for the mysterious daughter, it would also explain Valentin’s connection to her. Valentin has always been protective over Claudette and it could explain why he wiped her photo off the laptop. General Hospital spoilers also point out that it would mean that Claudette was married to her half-brother, Nathan (Ryan Paevey), at one time. A solution to this riddle could be that Nathan is not Faison’s secret son after all.

Valentin knows more than he lets on, West Coast. But will Anna want to hear what he has to say? A revelatory #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/mlEXezUJPh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 8, 2018

Shelly Altman recently revealed that Anna’s secret child will become a major part of the storyline as she discovers more about her past. She thought that Henrik could be the child whom she was searching for, but Valentin’s revelation has now thrown that theory off. GH viewers know her as a good mother, someone who cares about what her daughter Robin thinks of her. Recently she told Jason (Steve Burton) never to divulge the side of her character that wanted to kill Faison to Robin. General Hospital spoilers tease, via Michael Fairman Soaps, tease that Anna will be wondering how she could have left her daughter in the care of someone else.

“We will find out the back-story, and how this all came to pass – and why Anna has reason to think that this history would never need to be known, and that she could move on, having had this child, without making it a part of her daily life.”

According to General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, there lies a possibility that Valentin is not being straight with Anna. Yes, she could have had a daughter with Faison, but that doesn’t exclude the fact that she could have had a son too. Simply put, Anna could have had twins with the evil villain. CDL proposes Dr. Kim Nero as Peter’s twin and the mysterious daughter, but admit that there could be age variances between the characters. Nevertheless, Valentin has always had a hand in Henrik’s life. General Hospital spoilers tease that Henrik is Faison’s son, but that doesn’t exclude the possibility that she could have had a daughter with him as well.