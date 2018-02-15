A New Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods To Higher Risk Of Cancer

Ultra-processed foods increase the cancer risk, according to a new study.

A new study reveals that consumption of ultra-processed foods could increase the risk of developing cancer. The ultra-processed foods include pot noodles, packaged baked goods, and snacks with preservatives, additives, flavorings, and colorings, ready meals, sugary cereals, fizzy drinks, and reconstituted meat products. These foods mostly contain high levels of salt, sugar, and fat.

According to CNN, a 2016 study indicates that about 60 percent of the calories in the average American diet come from the ultra-processed food. It also makes up 50 percent of the Canadian intake and over 50 percent of the UK diet based on the findings of the 2017 study.

Also, the developing nations are starting to eat this type of food, made entirely from substances from foods and additives. The ultra-processed diets also link to increased risk of obesity, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, according to some studies.

The new study published in the British Medical Journal involved almost 105,000 healthy French adults, in which 22 percent are men and 78 percent women with average age of 43 years. The researchers from Brazil and France examined their medical records and eating habits including their usual intake of 3,300 various food items. The participants also completed at least two 24-hour online dietary questionnaires, in which the researchers evaluated.

The results showed that a 10 percent increase in the amount of ultra-processed foods in the diet had 12 percent heightened the risk of cancers. The team also found an increased risk of 11 percent in breast cancer. No significant link in the prostate or colorectal cancer found.

Ultra-processed foods 'linked to cancer'. Must be those strange tasting chemicals they put in. 20 yrs ago a food technologist told me I'd be shocked if I knew what went into the food. Today it's an apoplectic fit knowing it could all be cancerous. ARGH!???? https://t.co/iL83g7V5bH — Arden_Forester (@Arden_Forester) February 15, 2018

The British Medical Journal stated that these results indicate that the rapidly increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods could drive an increasing burden of cancer in the next decades. Meanwhile, Mathilde Touvier, the lead author of the study, said that these foods have already been linked to obesity, but the association with cancer is new. She described the results as reliable, very consistent, and quite compelling. However, she said that these results need to be confirmed in other prospective studies, as noted by The Guardian.

The researchers suggest that a balanced and diversified diet should be considered one of the most significant public health priorities. Touvier advises to eat real food and try to limit ultra-processed foods, at least until they know more.