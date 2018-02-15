Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Chopped Up Cousin, Stuffed Body Parts In Suitcase

Authorities charged the suspect with second-degree murder.

A suburban Seattle man allegedly stabbed and dismembered his cousin and then abandoned the remains in a suitcase outside the apartment complex where they lived, local law enforcement authorities claim.

“I believe this person needed to be off the streets. He had been deported four times prior, he is a convicted felon and he’s a very violent person,” Kent, Washington, Police Chief Ken Thomas told KOMO News.

Cops originally took the suspect, 37, into custody last October on a misdemeanor drug possession charge. He got into a brawl with Kent corrections officers during the booking procedure, injuring several them. The suspect himself was then admitted to a local trauma hospital after the scuffle. Immigration and Customers Enforcement officers, who weren’t permitted to arrest the man at the hospital because of its status as a sensitive location, asked cops to keep an eye on him. The hospital released the man without notifying local police, who were then unable to find him.

Fast forward to January, when the suspect’s brother called police to their apartment in the city of Tukwila “claiming his brother was suffering mental health difficulties and may have killed someone.” Other than a spot of blood on a shower curtain, responding officers looked around “but didn’t spot obvious signs of a crime and left,” AP reported.

The next day, a resident of a nearby complex called 911 about an abandoned suitcase that she saw a man dragging the night before. While waiting for officers to arrive, she popped it open and allegedly saw a human knee. Several residents reportedly told investigators that they saw someone supposedly from the suspect’s apartment transporting items to the dumpsters. Forensic investigators reportedly found “extensive evidence of blood loss” in the bathroom and on the kitchen floor of the apartment in question, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer explained.

“Senior Deputy Prosecutor Scott O’Toole wrote in a court memo that [Rosalio] Ramos-Ramos stabbed Pedro Venegas-Ramos multiple times, removed one arm and appeared to try to dismember his cousin entirely,” the PI added. Cops reportedly found a large butcher’s knife in one of the recycling bins.

Police: man charged with murder in Tukwila human remains case was in country illegally: https://t.co/KO86us2vPV pic.twitter.com/fZVhWFawNf — KOMO News (@komonews) February 9, 2018

This week, a judge denied a motion by the suspect’s lawyer to place his client on house arrest, and the man apparently is being detained in King County Jail on $2 million bail, subject to a charge of second-degree murder. King County is a sanctuary jurisdiction.

The suspect has allegedly been operating with multiple alias and birthdates, as well as using fraudulent green card.

As the murder investigation in suburban Seattle allegedly involving an illegal immigrant is a developing story, please check back for updates.