Solar Storm Could Hit The Earth On Thursday Morning

How does a solar storm impact the planet Earth?

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory Satellite spotted a powerful solar flare on Sunday night. This eruption could trigger a solar storm that is forecast to strike the planet Earth as early as Thursday morning.

The solar flare is a burst of intense radiation, which as seen as the bright regions on the Sun and could last from minutes to hours. It came from the release of magnetic energy linked with a sunspot and is considered the solar system’s most significant explosive event, according to NASA.

The explosions could send off charged particles known as coronal mass ejections or CMEs. NASA explained that CMEs are massive bubbles of radiation and particles from the Sun. It further explained that CMEs explode into space at very high speed when the sun’s magnetic field lines suddenly organize.

Likewise, the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) also explained that CMEs are vast eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the corona of the Sun. It further revealed that when CMEs impact the Earth’s magnetosphere, they are responsible for geomagnetic storms and enhanced aurora. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOA) issued a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday, according to Fox News.

Solar storms consist of various eruptions of mass and energy from the solar surface including sunspots, prominences, flares and coronal mass ejections. It could have an impact on Earth and may cause disruptions.

The following things could happen when a solar storm strikes the planet Earth:

1. The collision of the material with the Earth’s magnetic field during the solar wind could dump particles to the upper atmosphere and trigger an Aurora also known as the Southern or Northern Lights. NOAA said that the Aurora might be visible at high latitudes in areas such as northern Michigan and Maine.

2. The alteration of magnetic fields could produce electric surges that may lead to brownouts and blackouts.

3. NASA stated that the solar storm could cause minor damage on Earth-orbiting satellites particularly those in high, geosynchronous orbits.

4. It could also affect the migratory animals in the northern region such as Canada and have an impact on marine mammals causing strandings on beaches.

Meanwhile, no need to worry once the solar storm hits the Earth because the planet’s atmosphere and magnetic field will keep the Earth safe. A powerful solar flare could not destroy Earth, according to NASA. However, it may cause disturbances.