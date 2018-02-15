The young couple took to social media to share their respective Valentine's Day messages with one another.

Some might say that it was love at first type for Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius, who exchanged the sweetest of shoutouts on social media in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

The Stranger Things actress shared an affectionate photo of herself with the Musical.ly star on Instagram, writing a simple, but sweet message in the caption of the loved-up snap.

“Happy Valentine’s day J,” she commented alongside a single heart emoji.

Her 15-year-old beau expressed his love in a similar manner, captioning a photo on his Instagram story. In the picture, the two are dressed in casual clothes and beaming from ear to ear, as they cuddle in close to one another.

“Happy valentine’s day to this beautiful girl.. i miss eating chick fil a with you every day,” the teenage star wrote, referencing their time together.

As a savvy social media savvy, Millie was sure to cover all bases and posted a repeat of her photo on Twitter, this time tagging Jacob, who retweeted the image and included a comment of his own.

“Happy valentine’s day.. see you soon,” he added in his return post, which was accompanied by a matching solo heart emoji.

The short interaction between the two stars appears to confirm their romance, which has been speculated about for months.

Happy Valentine's day J ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:00am PST

Dating rumors started to circulate last year, but heated up in January, as the frequency of communications between the pair seemed to increase on social media. The first piece of evidence arrived on January 8 when Millie liked one of Jacob’s cryptically romantic tweets.

“Just another day w you on my mind,” the YouTuber, who boasts nearly 3 million subscribers, wrote.

Four days later, Millie posted a series of happy snaps cuddling a giant teddy bear, which she had received as a gift from her elusive admirer.

Thanks for the bear ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

“Thanks for the bear,” the 13-year-old wrote, without acknowledging whether Jacob was the person behind the sweet gesture.

“Of course,” he later commented on the post, confirming suspicions.

Around the same time that the pair went public with their blossoming romance, a source told Hollywood Life that the teenagers were “really crazy about each other.”

“Millie and Jacob are super cute together, and they’re really crazy about each other, but they’re both still really young, and have really busy work schedules, so they don’t spend all their time in each other’s pocket.”

However, Us Weekly reported that Millie and Jacob had managed to spend a lot more time together in recent months, with the couple vacationing with Millie’s family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, over the holidays.

~ let it rain ~ A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) on Feb 7, 2018 at 3:56pm PST

Some fans rejoiced in the news of their coupling, including actress Bella Thorne, who shared her feelings on Twitter, while others expressed their surprise over the match, as a number of people had hoped for Millie to date her Stranger Things co-star, Finn Wolfhard, ever since the two actors, who appear as Eleven and Mike on the hit Netflix series, shared an on-screen kiss.

Finally the news is out !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ so cute you two ???????? https://t.co/AnMrbRLV6A — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 14, 2018

Speaking to TMZ at the time, Finn revealed that he was Millie’s first kiss, but she wasn’t his earliest encounter.

“I had my first kiss, I don’t think it counted, but I had my first kiss when I was in kindergarten.”

In a separate interview, Millie joked that while Finn likes to claim that he is an “experienced” kisser, she is pretty sure that she was responsible for his first smooch.

“It was a strange experience. Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, whoa!” she told Variety.

Stranger Things Season 3 is currently in development.