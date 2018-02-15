‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Grates On Abigail, Chad’s Nerves, Lani Lands In Deeper Trouble

'DOOL' will continue to explore complicated relationships.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will be more development between Abigail and Stefan. There’s bound to be a major change in the relationship between these two characters in the upcoming weeks.

Stefan And Abigail

Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will continue to assert his presence in the DiMera mansion. Having him around is not just uncomfortable, it’s downright annoying for Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn). However, the two doesn’t have a choice but to leave him be.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease fate will continue to pit Stefan against Abigail. His presence will continue to grate on Abigail’s nerves especially because it won’t be easy to ignore just how sexy the guy can be.

Unfortunately, there’s no other way but to accept the fact that she can’t escape Stefan. Abigail can’t exactly boot him out of the mansion. Plus, the guy won’t budge no matter how much she hates his presence. Recent scenes in Days of Our Lives have been hinting that these two are attracted to each other.

Abigail is trying to mask this pull by acting annoyed at Stefan. Having Stefan around will not be easier for her especially in the upcoming weeks. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of Feb. 19 hints Stefan will see Abigail in a new light. There might finally be some solid development in their relationship.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail and Stefan share a moment.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/6VRrbotbpc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 14, 2018

Whatever the change these teaser reveals, Abigail won’t have a choice but to face Stefan on a regular basis. However, there’s a high probability that the two will be involved romantically. Of course, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that there are still a lot of mystery behind Stefan’s character and motives.

Struggle With The Law

If Abigail has an annoying housemate, Gabi (Camila Banus) needs to find a way to prove her innocence. Her case is not looking good, and a lot of evidence is piling up against her. Unless she takes action, she might end up behind bars for a long time.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease Eli (Lamon Archey) will try to offer her some comfort. She’s currently out on bail, but she needs to think fast to stay free. Eli will promise to help her in this fight.

Guilty Conscience

Speaking of guilt, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that someone in Salem just dug her own grave. Lani can’t help but be swept away by the current happenings. She’s pregnant with Eli’s baby and JJ thinks it’s his. Of course, Lani asked Eli to promise not to tell. However, the fact that they slept together is no longer a secret.

When JJ asks Lani to marry him, his lady love immediately says yes. JJ wants to start a family and having a baby in a few months is one reason to justify the marriage. Lani has to go along with JJ’s wishes, as she can’t exactly come clean about sleeping with Eli. She wants to keep the secret buried. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Lani’s lie will affect a lot of parties, and there are bound to be more exciting scenes soon.