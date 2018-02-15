Parkland, Florida Shooting: Videos And Photos Captured By Students Inside School During The Shooting

The horrific mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, was captured on social media on Wednesday.

Valentine’s Day turned into a horrible tragedy on Wednesday as a gunman walked into a high school in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire, which resulted in at least 17 dead. Nicolas Cruz was a former student at the school and he allegedly walked in with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle, pulled a fire alarm to get people in his line of sight, and opened fire. As students and teachers took cover in their classrooms, many took to social media to let the world know what was going on.

As reported by the New York Times, 17 people lost their lives at the hands of the gunman on Wednesday, and the hopes are that the number does not rise. The 19-year-old former student allegedly walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and started shooting on both adults and students.

About an hour after leaving the school, Cruz was arrested at a home in Coral Springs, which neighbors Parkland.

The mass shooting was quickly picked up by major news stations and broadcast to the world after shots were fired. Students were seen walking out of the building with their hands above their heads while others sprinted to safety.

For those who were trapped inside, they did whatever they could to let everyone know what was happening.

PHOTO: “Still locked in,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student says in tweet, sharing image from classroom as authorities respond to shooting on Parkland, Florida, campus https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/WwUhJW9mFd — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

The following video shows a group of students sitting in a darkened classroom as a SWAT team rolls in, weapons drawn and has them raise their hands. This was filmed during the time the police and other authorities were going through the school to make sure it was secure.

Footage emerges of swat team clearing classroom following deadly shooting at High School in #Parkland, Florida. They don’t deserve this. No kid anywhere, no school anywhere deserves this. We need to do better as a society. #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/JMzVVnrNpA — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) February 14, 2018

The next video is one that is quite hard to watch and may be considered disturbing by many. It shows a group of students hiding under desks as multiple gunshots ring out and it brings about screams from those who are taking cover.

Every U.S. voter should be required to watch this video, from a Florida high school student taken while hiding inside a #Parkland classroom, then asked: Do you know NRA pays the GOP to let this happen?#valentinesdaymassacre #parkland #parklandshooting pic.twitter.com/JwkEyR19XZ — The Baxter Bean ® (@TheBaxterBean) February 15, 2018

For anyone wondering, the censorship on the video removes curse words that were said. The blurred out images are also curse words and the full names of those who were texting the student that filmed this.

You can watch the uncensored version of the video at this link, but be warned, there is strong language.

Many are calling it the “Parkland Mass Shooting” or the “Valentine’s Day Massacre,” but no matter what it is called, it’s a horrific tragedy. As of Wednesday evening, the alleged gunman was in police custody and said to be cooperating with authorities. For anyone who watched the news coverage of the school shooting, they know just how scary the situation was. After seeing these videos and images from inside the school, it is evident that it was horrifically terrifying.