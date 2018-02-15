Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Share Valentine’s Day Messages, Jinger’s Baby Bump Makes An Appearance

Jinger Duggar celebrated Valentine's Day with a religious message for her husband, while Jeremy Vuolo gave Duggar fans the perfect valentine.

Neither Jinger Duggar nor Jeremy Vuolo mentioned their pregnancy in the Valentine’s Day messages that they shared with their fans. However, the Instagram photos that they chose to accompany their romantic words both included little nods to their little one.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo both used social media to show each other some love on February 14, but they had different ways of doing so. In her Instagram valentine for Jeremy, Jinger kept the focus on the object of her affection by sharing a solo photo of her husband. The proud papa-to-be is pictured wearing a blue T-shirt that lets everyone know that he’s been “promoted to daddy.”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jinger Duggar let her husband know why she loves him. She made sure to include a few words about her Christian faith and the role Jeremy plays in ensuring that it remains steadfast.

“I love you with all of my heart! Thank you for always being there for me and for faithfully pointing me to Christ,” Jinger wrote. “You are the most incredible person I have ever known! Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Unfortunately for Duggar fans who are dying to know all the romantic details about how Jinger and Jeremy celebrated Valentine’s Day, the Counting On star did not say whether her husband had any special surprises for her, like a big bouquet of the yellow roses that she loves so much or a box of her favorite white chocolates.

Even though Jeremy Vuolo is a pastor, he did not mention his faith in his Valentine’s Day post. He also didn’t crack any sugar and spice jokes about his Jinger, nor did he use a secular song to let her know how much he loves her. Instead, he decided to keep his message for his wife short but sweet with a generic holiday greeting and a kiss emoji.

“You can do better than that @jeremy_vuolo!” read one fan’s response to his words.

However, in the eyes of some of his Instagram followers, Jeremy Vuolo made up for the brevity of his Instagram caption by sharing a new snapshot of Jinger Duggar’s baby bump. The couple hasn’t given fans a visual update on her pregnancy progress since January 26. The mom-to-be is currently 17 weeks pregnant, which means that she may soon learn the sex of her baby, if she hasn’t already.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo look like they’re all dressed for a romantic night out in the snapshot above. It’s impossible to tell whether Jinger’s lacy little black dress is from a maternity line, but her baby bump clearly hasn’t gotten big enough to make wearing high heels too difficult for her.

While Jeremy’s red sweater vest might appear to be a nod to the color that’s associated most with Valentine’s Day, the Counting On star took to Twitter to reveal that there was a less romantic inspiration behind his wardrobe choice. According to Jeremy, he wanted to channel his inner Phil Johnson, the executive director of the Grace to You media ministry.

Based on their classy clothing choices, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo clearly had something special planned for their second Valentine’s Day together. Perhaps they wanted to make it one to remember because it will be their last as a child-free couple.