Captivating Footage Of A Baby Octopus Hatching Goes Viral [Video]

Baby octopus hatching video is the cutest thing you'll see today.

An amazing video of a baby octopus its making waves around the internet. It shows one tiny Caribbean Reef Octopus (Octopus briareus) hatching and swimming away from a small cluster of eggs.

Taping a video of an octopus hatching is extremely difficult, but according to Science Alert, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Centre in Virginia staff were there at the right time, capturing the 10-second footage and then sharing it on Twitter, and now we all can be witness to such a fascinating event.

The most surprising moment in the video is when, in what seems to be only a second, we see the baby octopus changing colors from white to dark brown. This instant color metamorphosis is normal — all the baby octopuses observed by the Virginia Aquarium went to a similar color change immediately after hatching. However, no one seems to know why it happens. The staff speculates it may have something to do with how pigment-containing cells called chromatophores are triggered at birth.

“It seemed like the stress of hatching caused the chromatophores to fire almost immediately before settling down,” an aquarium spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

“After the initial hatch, they did calm back down. Once they landed in the hatchling aquarium, they began utilizing their chromatophores more normally and working to blend in with the exhibit.”

Erika Kirkpatrick / Shutterstock

What we know is that the Caribbean Reef Octopus, one of the most intelligent cephalopods, is a master when it comes to camouflage. Oceana reports that this octopus has the ability to change colors in a second by using specialized color cells called chromatophores. That way it manages to blend with its scenery, even when it is laying on a multi-colored surface. The octopus’ extraordinary ability to hide also includes such control of its skin and muscles that it can match not only the colors but also the texture of its surroundings, thus making them almost impossible to see.

The Caribbean Reef Octopus has a very short lifespan, generally only a year to a year and a half. They are ready to mate at only three or four months of age, and the female can lay up to 500 eggs, which can take from 50 to 80 days to hatch.

Several of the eggs laid by the Virginia Aquarium’s octopus have hatched, and they are quietly being cared for by the staff, waiting to make their public debut.