Wendy Williams Cancels Valentine’s Day Show And ‘Feels Awful’

Wendy Williams normally has her talk show every single weekday, but it turns out that she had to cancel her Valentine’s Day show. Us Weekly shared the news that Wendy is actually feeling pretty bad about this decision. She actually canceled all of her shows for the rest of the week, but the Valentine’s Day one sounds like it was the hardest one for her not to do. Wendy always enjoys being there to do her shows.

It turns out that she is sharing that she has flu-like symptoms, but doesn’t actually have the flu. Wendy has to be feeling pretty bad not to do her show. She admitted that, if she were to rate how sickly she’s feeling on a scale of one to five, she’s “not even a four.” It turns out that she had to be talked out of going to work that day and that the best thing for her was to stay home. Wendy has since announced plans to visit her doctor to know exactly what’s wrong with her health.

Wendy Williams says that in the last 10 years, she hasn’t had to take a day off for being sick. She admits that she did take vacations now and then, but never took sick days. It had to take a lot of convincing to get Wendy Williams to take these days off work.

Back in 2017, Wendy actually fainted on air and that scared a lot of people. She overheated in the costume that she was wearing at the time. Maybe she realized after that it was best to take care of herself a little bit better. She was smart to take the time off to get better. She will have several days plus the weekend to get back on her feet again before going to work.

Fans are hopeful that Wendy Williams will be back on next week. Everyone wants to see her on The Wendy Williams Show again soon. It sounds like Wendy will be back next week no matter what. Hopefully after seeing the doctor she will have some good news.