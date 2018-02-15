‘GTA 6’ Predictions: Likely 2020 Release Date, Microtransaction Details, And Fan Suggestions

Rockstar is really taking its time on the next installment.

Grand Theft Auto fans have been patiently waiting for the next installment of the series. So far, all fans have to go on are rumors and predictions.

GTA 6 Release Date Predictions

Experienced game analyst Michael Pachter offered up his predictions about the release date of GTA 6. Pachter believes that 2022 is the likely release date for the sixth Grand Theft Auto installment. His prediction has left some room for inevitable delays during the development of the game.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 set to release on October 26 this year, Rockstar North has had its hands full. The British video game developer has undoubtedly been entirely focused on creating the western-themed title and probably has not had much time to even start developing GTA VI. Rockstar takes pride in creating quality games with entertaining content, so it will likely put GTA 6 on hold until Red Dead Redemption 2 is running smoothly

GTA VI For The PlayStation 5 And The Next Xbox

Besides RDR2, other factors may be contributing to GTA 6‘s delayed release. GTA V was made for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, so some believe that Rockstar may be waiting for Sony and Microsoft to upgrade their consoles before starting work on GTA VI.

Rumors were swirling about the next Grand Theft Auto title being released on the Nintendo Switch as well. However, Tech Advisor believes GTA VI is not likely to come to the Switch. If Rockstar is waiting for next-gen consoles for GTA 6, the game developer is probably planning on utilizing their upgraded tech. The Nintendo Switch will have to make significant upgrades before it can perform as well as the next-gen consoles.

GTA 6 Microtransactions And GTA 6 Online

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s publisher, has already joined the microtransaction bandwagon. GTA Online has proven to be a big cash cow for the company thanks to microtransactions, so the game publisher will most likely try to repeat its success with GTA 6. It will not be a surprise if Take-Two decides to release GTA 6 Online or at least incorporate elements of the sixth title to GTA Online.

Fan Suggestions

In a GTA thread on Reddit, a user asked other Grand Theft Auto fans to share their thoughts on the map for GTA 6. Quite a few gamers wanted to return to Vice City. Some suggested a period piece, like a Vice City set in the ’80s.

Game Radar does note that there are a couple of rumors spreading that the sixth installment might be set in the future. Most of these rumors are based on the content released during GTA Online‘s latest update, Doomsday Heist, which included flying cars and jetpacks.

Other GTA fans just seem to want more of everything. For example, one Reddit user wants more side missions, more interiors, and more minigames.

For now, Rockstar is keeping GTA 6 under wraps. Fans may get a little update on the sixth installment after Red Dead Redemption 2 is released. Until then, the wait continues.