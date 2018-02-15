Kendall Jenner Tagged As Homewrecker In Palimony Case Filed By Brynn Cameron Against Ex-Fiance` Blake Griffin

The 'KUWTK' star has been cited as one of the main reasons why Blake Griffin left Brynn Cameron and their children.

Blake Griffin has been sued by his former fiancée, Brynn Cameron, for palimony. The lawsuit claims that the NBA star abandoned his family to date Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner.

As per TMZ Sports, Cameron blasted her ex-fiance` by describing him as a heartless scoundrel who dumped his partner after “cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner.” The 31-year-old mother added that Griffin failed to provide support despite making a promise that he will.

Cameron alleged that in 2013, she stopped working and abandoned her interior design business and marketing job because Blake Griffin repeatedly asked her to do so. She said that with his insistence, she left her career behind and focused on being a full-time mother and partner who totally supported her man.

The player then vowed to support her and their children and they also started to live together. The couple had two children and got engaged in 2017, however, the wedding was called off.

Apparently, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers player canceled his wedding and left his family for romance with a glamorous model, Kendall Jenner. Now, Griffin did not fulfill his promise of financial support as well, and his continuous refusal to do so was the main reason why Cameron sued him.

As a proof to her claims that Blake made a pledge to support her if she will stop working, Brynn Cameron included love letters that she said came from her former partner.

Blake Griffin Sued for Palimony, You Abandoned Our Family for Kendall Jenner! https://t.co/HxYh0FWZ5x — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 14, 2018

Bryan Freedman, Cameron’s lawyer, filed the lawsuit on Valentine’s Day. In the court papers obtained by Daily Mail, it was stated that “He (Griffin) abandoned his family because he cared more about the glamour of being a Hollywood celebrity than being a father and family man.”

The suit further reads, “Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is all about. After all, Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

Blake Griffin's ex-fiancee Brynn Cameron claimed he left her for Kendall Jenner and sued him for palimony: https://t.co/Dup3V7Yx4Z — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 14, 2018

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron met in 2009 and they had their first child in in August 2013. After three years, in September 2016, they welcomed their second child.

The couple planned their wedding for July 28, 2017, in St. Barth’s, but the NBA star suddenly insisted that his partner should sign a prenuptial agreement. The wedding was postponed when Cameron refused to sign the prenup and this strained their relationship.

They attended couples therapy but this did not save their union as Griffin embarked on a high-profile affair with Kendall Jenner. Since then, the relationship fell apart completely.

Blake Griffin being sued by ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron, who claims Pistons star abandoned family for Kendall Jenner https://t.co/trXu9isDdQ pic.twitter.com/dREPf1HOz5 — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 14, 2018

Finally, Griffin may be earning millions but due to the breakup, Cameron and her children were left cash-strapped and homeless now. In order to get by, court documents revealed that Jordan Cameron, Brynn’s brother, has been financially supporting his sister.