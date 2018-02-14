Nicolas Cruz Instagram Photos: Alleged Shooter Used AR-15 Style Gun In Valentine’s Day School Shooting

Alleged school shooter Nicolas or Nikolas de Jesus Cruz used the name Nikolas Cruz on Instagram, with troubling screenshots from his now-deleted account showing weapons.

In the hours following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a common theme began to emerge on social media with people calling it the Valentine’s Day massacre. The Florida school shooting suspect has been named as Nicolas Cruz, according to the Miami Herald. With a full name of Nicolas De Jesus Cruz, it appeared that the alleged shooter spelled his name as Nikolas on Instagram. The official Broward County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account spelled his name as Nikolaus, although several different spellings have been reported.

The publication reports that Cruz is 19-years-old. CNN footage showed the suspected shooter wearing a hospital gown as he was escorted out of a police vehicle by authorities.

According to math teacher Jim Gard, Cruz was a former student of the school who “wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him.” As reported by the Boston Globe, there were “numerous” fatalities, with CNN reporting a death toll of at least 17 people as of this writing. The network reports that Cruz used an AR-15 style type of weapon in the attack.

The official Broward County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account has been tweeting updates about the school shooting, which occurred on Wednesday, February 14, including updates about staging areas and other locations where parents and the media can get information. The Twitter account noted that Nicolas was taken into custody at 4:11 p.m.

According to the below photos posted by Breaking 911, Cruz is pictured with several knives.

Suspected shooter identified as 19-year-old Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, after multiple injuries and deaths in Florida high school pic.twitter.com/KD7sG3Zmjy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2018

According to Heavy, the shooter also goes by Nick Cruz.

The sheriff reported that the alleged shooter is in custody. He was discovered away from the school’s campus. He was not a current student, but was enrolled at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School before he was expelled last year. He is being blamed for taking the lives of at least 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

Suspect Nikolaus Cruz, 19, is in custody. #stonemandouglasshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018

Additional photos allegedly taken from Cruz’s Instagram account can be seen on Twitter.