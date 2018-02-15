‘Little People, Big World’ Couples Share Their Love Stories On Valentine’s Day

The stars of the hit reality TV series, Little People, Big World, are celebrating Valentine’s Day by telling a little something about themselves, particularly their respective love stories. Tori and Audrey Roloff each shared a shortened version of their respective love stories through the Beating 50 Percent website.

According to her three-sentence love story, Audrey first met Jeremy after their “good friends” set them up on a blind date back when they were still freshmen in college. The two were apparently on the way to church when they met for the first time. Audrey and Jeremy became close friends after that, but it took two years before they became a couple.

“He was patiently persistent, I was stubborn and guarded,” Audrey said.”After two years of friendship, he said ‘will you be mine’ up on the railroad tracks.”

Audrey and Jeremy exchanged typewritten letters. Their long distance relationship lasted for three years until their “unbreakable covenant” took place. After getting married in 2014, Audrey and Jeremy have since “continued to grow in oneness.”

Tori, Audrey’s sister-in-law, also shared her and Zach’s love story. Tori decided to make her three sentences simpler and shorter.

“We met at his family’s pumpkin patch, but he was too shy to ask her out,” Tori wrote. “Finally he called her and we’ve been inseparable ever since. We got married and the Lord blessed us with our sweet baby boy.”

Izzy Rock, Jacob’s fiance, initially shared their love story on Instagram, but it has since been deleted. Izzy did give out some advice about love on her Instagram Stories.

“Self love. Equally important today, my friends,” Izzy said. “This day isn’t just about having a significant other to love it’s about giving love to everyone and that includes yourself.”

Izzy also said many people confuse Valentine’s Day “with having nobody to love.”

“That’s not true! You are so worthy of love, don’t let any holiday convince you otherwise. Now go eat some chocolate and loveself. #happylove day,” Izzy continued.

Audrey encouraged her followers, and everyone else, who will read her post to “flood the internet with beautiful real love stories” by sharing their photo and their own love story on the couple’s marriage blog. Doing so will give them a chance to win “an epic giveaway,” as described by Audrey.

Jeremy said on Instagram Stories that thousands of people have already joined the contest and shared their three-sentence love story. From this lot, three winners will come away with $550 worth of prizes each. The prize includes a Navigators Council marriage journal, a pair of “Love is a Verb” sweatshirts for him and her, a $150 Airbnb gift certificate, and a hand-drawn sign of the winning love story made by Tori, who’s a talented calligrapher.