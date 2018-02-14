Kate Middleton And Prince William Reportedly Plan To Use Hand-Me-Downs For New Baby, According To ‘Us Weekly ‘

Will and Kate's new royal baby will be using Prince George and Prince Charlotte's old clothes and toys

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but when it comes to prepping for their new baby, they’re reportedly just like regular parents. Us Weekly reports that Kate and Will aren’t planning to buy a whole lot of new clothes for the newest British royal. According to an insider source, they plan to give the baby, their third, hand-me-down clothes and toys. Royals, they’re just like us.

The source added that Prince William and Kate plan to fill the new nursery with second-hand items from the baby’s older siblings.

“It (the nursery) will be filled with hand-me-downs and George and Charlotte’s old toys,” the insider told Us.

This sounds like the move of people who have become old hands at this whole parenting thing.

“At this point, they’re extremely confident in their parenting abilities — they’re absolute pros,” the source continued.

The nursery will be one of the 22 rooms in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A. Us also reports that the royals won’t be hiring any new staff to take care of the little one when it arrives. Kate and Will reportedly didn’t feel that they required a new nanny because both of their older children are in school. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Charlotte just started going to Willcocks Nursery School in London. So, they’ll be retaining their old nanny, Maria Borallo, and a house assistant.

The doctor who delivered George and Charlotte will be doing the job this time as well and had to delay his retirement because of the upcoming royal arrival.

Kensington Palace has not revealed the gender of Will and Kate Middleton’s new baby. But, according to Elle Magazine, bookmakers are already speculating that the young royal couple will be having a baby girl. They are also making bets on the baby’s name. Mary has become the current favorite with odds at 7/1, Victoria is in second place at 8/1.

As Elle notes, Mary has been used a couple of times in British royal history. Queen Elizabeth II’s full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary.

If the baby’s a boy, bookies think that Prince William and Kate will most likely choose Albert at 12/1. Frederik and Henry are currently in second and third place.