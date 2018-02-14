Miley Cyrus Wears Retro Red Bikini For Valentine’s Day Videos On Instagram

Miley Cyrus delivers Valentine's Day messages to fans in adorable red bikini and heart sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus donned a retro red bikini for three Instagram videos she posted on Wednesday for Valentine’s Day. The 25-year-old songstress is seen in short clips doing various things in each video.

As seen in the clips here, Miley is wearing a red top that ties in the middle and high-waisted hot pants. The outfit has a printed satin robe that drapes around her lower arms as she takes part in her activities. She has large curlers in her hair and accessorized the look with a white and sunglasses that had oversized-heart frames. Not leaving out shoes, Miley is sporting a pair of sneakers she’s in the midst of promoting.

In the first video, Miley Cyrus is vacuuming with a vintage vacuum cleaner.

She captioned it, “VDay!!!!! @converse.”

The “Malibu” singer holds a balloon and sways back-and-forth in a second clip that has the caption, “Happy VDay. Let’s celebrate love 365! @converse.”

A final clip has Cyrus still holding the balloon but under an old hairdryer with the curlers still in her hair. It’s simply captioned “VDAY!!!!!” and has hearts added.

The look wasn’t without Miley Cyrus’ Converse platform shoes. She began marketing the designs on her Instagram account earlier this week. As Us Weekly reports, Miley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the glittery designs in November 2017. A launch date for the collaboration hasn’t been revealed, but she’s been posting several images of her wearing the high-top and low-top footwear. They’re platform sneakers that give the same height of heels but are more comfortable.

VDay!!!!!! @converse A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:29pm PST

VDAY!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

Miley Cyrus has posted a series of images of her wearing fun and wild outfits on Instagram in the last few weeks. She wore a yellow ensemble that had a pair of black shorts with a T-shirt and large yellow glasses to match. She also showed off a beach photo shoot in which she’s wearing a pair of denim shorts with a blue cropped sweater. Miley promotes the Converse sneakers by holding them by the laces in one shot as she walks along the beach.

Several other photos show off the Converse shows Miley is excited to unveil.

“MC X Converse Drop coming sooooon! With glitterized sole and laces! Stay tuned for more info!” she wrote in one caption on February 11.

Miley Cyrus is maintaining a steady presence on Instagram with her new venture and is doing a good job of creating hype for the footwear.