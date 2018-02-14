‘Uncle Drew’ Trailer Features Kyrie Irving Playing Ball With Shaq, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, More!

Star-studded trailer is here!

It is not unusual to find NBA superstars on the silver screen, but Uncle Drew features a few fan favorites.

Lionsgate has finally released the trailer for Uncle Drew, a story that will revolve around basketball enthusiast Dax, played by Lil Rel Howery, who drained his life savings in pursuit of a Harlem basketball team’s success. Dax is set to face a lot of setbacks considering the lack of resources and the composition of his team. He will also suffer a devastating loss to his longtime rival, played by Nick Kroll, according to ComingSoon.

Uncle Drew has the potential to really be a spectacle for basketball fans. Since most are still waiting for the forthcoming development of Space Jam (if this will ever happen), people haven’t really had a big basketball film in quite some time. With Uncle Drew‘s roster of big NBA names, this may renew the interest in seeing NBA stars on the silver screen. Though there were mixed opinions on Irving starring in the movie, some had hoped LeBron James would play the head of the opposing team.

As Dax tries desperately to find a solution, he looks for a man, a legend, who is rumored to be able to bring glory to his team. This is where Kyrie Irving comes in as the mysterious, uber-talented Uncle Drew.

Though the two found each other, it will take Dax a lot to convince the legend to help him with his team. To try to persuade Uncle Drew, Dax unravels Uncle Drew’s past and reunites him with his old teammates, played by Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie.

Uncle Drew is an idea that originated from a fan-favorite digital series from Pepsi, according to Movieweb. The digital version of Uncle Drew ran from 2012 to 2015. Written and directed by Kyrie Irving, the shorts had acquired more than 100 million views altogether.

With the June release, Uncle Drew will be going up against Sony’s Sicario 2: Soldado, STX Entertainment’s I Feel Pretty and MGM’s Valley Girl. There are also two big names that will be coming up this June: Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and Universal’s Jurassic World.

Uncle Drew is directed by Charles Stone III and will be out on June 29.