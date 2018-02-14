Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Worried Her Man Will Cheat Like He Did Before, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on his last baby mama with Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly worried that her man, Tristan Thompson, is going to stray like he supposedly did with his last baby mama, reports In Touch Weekly. According to sources close to the star, Tristan Thompson was dating Instagram model Jordan Craig before he started seeing Khloe. He got Jordan pregnant but moved on to Khloe fairly quickly thereafter, which is what has Khloe worried.

According to the source, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been telling Khloe that Tristan is bound to repeat his mistakes, but she simply doesn’t believe them. Instead, she’s moving full speed ahead and is due to deliver his baby in the next couple of months.

Khloe Kardashian kept mum about her pregnancy for a while; however, word got out before the famous Kardashian sister was ready to spill the beans. She did, however, finally announce she was expecting right before Christmas. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she decided to wait until she was in the clear and wasn’t at risk for a miscarriage. She stated she was following doctor’s orders so as not to announce things too soon.

When announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Khloe called it her “greatest dream realized.” She also posted a photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner while pregnant, saying that she believed God planned this for the both of them.

According to In Touch Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is very afraid of pushing Tristan away. The mother to be reportedly saw how he simply got bored of Jordan and left her, and she’s afraid the relationship will also go stale and he’ll move on to the next best thing.

In Touch Weekly’s source also states that Tristan had told Khloe he would marry her but decided at the last minute not to propose. The source says that Khloe is very good at making her relationship seem perfect to the public, but things are far from the fairy tale they’re made out to be behind closed doors.

Khloe Kardashian was previously married to NBA star Lamar Odom. The pair attempted to have children, though Khloe admitted that she had only “fake tried” as she didn’t think having a baby while he was addicted to drugs was a good idea.