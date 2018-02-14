Melania Trump Told Of Florida School Shooting, Didn’t Tell Children On Valentine’s: Watch Facebook Live Video

First Lady Melania Trump visited children and young adults at The Children's Inn at NIH in Maryland, but didn't mention the tragic Florida school shooting.

Melania Trump Wore A Bright Red Coat As She Passed Out Valentine's Cards: Watch Facebook Live Video
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images
First Lady Melania Trump wore a bright red coat-dress and black high heel shoes when she showed up at The Children’s Inn at NIH in Maryland to host a fun Valentine’s Day Party for folks at the Inn. As seen in the below Facebook live video, Melania entered the room and began talking to the people therein, asking their ages and telling them “Happy Valentine’s Day.” As seen at the 11-minute mark in the video, Melania entered the room and began shaking hands.

“Stephanie Grisham told pool FLOTUS was aware of Florida shooting, but she made no comments to the children.”

According to Debra J. Saunders, a White House Correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Melania arrived at The Children’s Inn at NIH at approximately 3:10 p.m. in Bethesda, Maryland. Melania was told of the tragic school shooting in Florida but didn’t tell the children. The residence helps young people facing serious illnesses that are receiving help from clinical trials. During her visit, Melania helped decorate cookies and exchanged Valentines, with her bright red coat-dress catching the eye of the reporter. Saunders reported that the pool reporters were departing the Inn at approximately 4 p.m. Melania spoke with children like eight-year-old Amber Negrete, 8, of California, who suffers from Giant Axonal Neuropathy. When Amber asked Melania the best part of being first lady, FLOTUS answered that meeting children like Amber was the best part.

One boy handed Melania a Valentine’s Day bag. Of the 22 patients with ages ranging from four years of age to 25, Melania spoke with a variety of people, including 25-year-old Javier Andres Carranza Betancourt of El Salvador. Melania asked if the patients if they were creating special Valentine’s projects. She asked for names as well as ages as she advised one young man to be strong. Melania told one young girl it was nice to see her again, asking how she was able to get down to the room so quickly.

Melania asked another young woman if she was making Valentine’s presents for her parents. Melania complimented another person for being so fast in order to make it down to the room quickly. Mrs. Trump laughed and spoke with the children and young adults as she made her way around the room, eventually passing out Valentine’s Day bags to others.