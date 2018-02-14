Melania Trump Told Of Florida School Shooting, Didn’t Tell Children On Valentine’s: Watch Facebook Live Video

First Lady Melania Trump visited children and young adults at The Children's Inn at NIH in Maryland, but didn't mention the tragic Florida school shooting.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a bright red coat-dress and black high heel shoes when she showed up at The Children’s Inn at NIH in Maryland to host a fun Valentine’s Day Party for folks at the Inn. As seen in the below Facebook live video, Melania entered the room and began talking to the people therein, asking their ages and telling them “Happy Valentine’s Day.” As seen at the 11-minute mark in the video, Melania entered the room and began shaking hands.