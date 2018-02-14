People Are Paying Good Money For Apple’s HomePod: Device Denies Orders, Stains Wood Surfaces With White Rings

People are paying a lot of money for what is being seen as a glorified wood-staining speaker.

This is a day and age in which everyone wants a home assistant of their very own, and numerous companies are attempting to make theirs the best. While a lot of people love the Echo, Google Home, or Alexa, Apple is hoping that people will choose their HomePod instead. Unfortunately, not all of the reviews are overly positive, as the home assistant not only rejects a lot of requests and orders, but it also could stain your wood surfaces with a white ring.

According to a report from Venture Beat, the new Apple HomePod is causing a lot of grief with consumers who say it is ruining their furniture. Using the HomePod will actually cause persistent white rings to develop on some wood furniture, and it is being said that Apple is aware of this problem and has confirmed that it will happen.

It seems as if the silicone base of the HomePod will interact with some forms of treated wood and cause the white rings to develop. A review from Pocket-Lint states that just 20 minutes of HomePod use on a “solid oak kitchen worktop treated with Danish oil” caused a white ring to develop.

The discoloration on the wood surface faded a little bit, but it didn’t actually go away.

#homepod left rings on my wood furniture in less than 20 minutes of use. Thanks #apple I am glad a paid $400 to make perfect etched circles on my more expensive furniture. Guess I can not move it now to cover up the mark. Evil geniuses you are. #applesupportpic.twitter.com/u47xImwQQt — Guy San Francisco (@Guyinsf415) February 10, 2018

If the speaker is removed from the wood surface for several days, the white ring look is said to improve, but not go away.

Can confirm that #HomePod leaves a white ring on wooden furniture! Luckily we don’t care about this crap TV unit. Others may not be so lucky.????  pic.twitter.com/LxEpIFerK5 — Simon™ (@Dr_Seamus) February 14, 2018

Along with Apple’s confirmation that the white rings can develop on some treated wood furniture, they have released a “Cleaning and taking care of HomePod” manual. Included in this online manual are suggestions on where to place your HomePod when using it.

Of course, they suggest to avoid heat surfaces and liquids but some wooden surfaces are also an obvious problem.

“It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-dampening silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer’s recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface.”

Many people are paying $350 or more for their Apple HomePod which they are hoping will be a good home virtual assistant. So many commercials show Google Home, Alexa, or the Echo listening to demands to shop for groceries or turn on music or adjust the lights in the house.

Unfortunately, the HomePod cannot really do much more than turn on music, and many seem to believe that it isn’t good to be anything more than a speaker.

Small brain: My HomePod is leaving rings, I better move it

Big brain: I can put a coaster under the HomePod

Cosmic brain: A ring on my table means people know I had $350 to spend on a speaker — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 14, 2018

Apple’s HomePod: Paying $350 for a speaker that says “no” this much is toughhttps://t.co/ugVW0qUuoQ pic.twitter.com/7M3AcjtlgU — simlink (@simlink_it) February 14, 2018

ARS Technica points out the fact that while the Apple HomePod is a good speaker, it’s still really just a speaker for at least $350. It is a very advanced speaker that knows how to adjust its sound depending on what room it is in and where its listeners are located and that is a great quality.

The problem at hand is that many consumers are looking at buying the HomePod to be a virtual home assistant, but Apple hasn’t really said it would be. They tout the fact that it is a speaker above all and quite a good one, but people are going to compare it to Alexa and Google Home because they’re similar. Right now, those assumptions and the white rings staining wooden furniture are causing frustrations because people want more from something that isn’t guaranteed to give it.