‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 19-23: Chelsea Scrambles And JT Confesses – Noah Leaves GC

Greg Rikaart is back to 'Y&R' next week and Melissa Claire Egan's exit nears as February sweeps draw to an end.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 19-23 reveal that Melissa Claire Egan’s storyline takes center stage until the end of sweeps and embroils many characters in Genoa City. A fan-favorite is back next week and another face from a legacy family skips town. A liar is exposed, and threats are made that rattle two women to the core. Here’s what to expect next week on Y&R episodes.

Chelsea Makes A Stunning Threat

Y&R spoilers for next week reveal that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) knows that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) has the goods on her and she’s backed into a corner. But now that Chelsea proposed to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and he said yes, she doesn’t want anything to interfere with their happiness, even though she’s the one sabotaging their bliss.

This week, Phyllis gets confirmation from JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) that ties the cash from the bathroom to the Fenmore’s hack, so she’s got all the proof she needs to wreck Chelsea. Phyllis lets Chelsea know she is going to tell Nick the ugly truth and that’s when Chelsea plays as dirty as she can and threatens to devastate Nick with an even nastier secret unless Phyllis drops the matter.

Great news!! Greg Rikaart @gregrikaart will be back on Y&R as Kevin on Tuesday, Feb. 20th (US episode)!! I’m ecstatic!! Mariah needs her bestie!! #YR #Teriah pic.twitter.com/WrrCHkmIdd — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) February 4, 2018

Kevin Back To Scheme Against Chelsea

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Phyllis needs help from an old friend and it’s Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) that she taps for help. Remember, Kevin was furious and blamed Chelsea for Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) running off because she wouldn’t stop persecuting her. Even though Chloe’s okay, Kevin has not forgiven Chelsea, and he’s back on February 20 to make her pay.

Phyllis goes to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and also tells her about the stunning threat Chelsea made. The women, with backup from Kevin, try to figure out how to get Chelsea out of Nick’s life without her crushing Nick with that threat. Perhaps Kevin can do some hacking to cover up what Chelsea threatened to expose. The three schemers race against time to shut down Chelsea.

Chelsea covers her tracks, plus J.T. and Traci reminisce about Colleen. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZfaBx6glus #YR pic.twitter.com/Q2RUINhvJw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2018

Nick Confused, Chelsea Frantic

New Y&R spoilers for the week of February 19 show that Sharon tells Phyllis that Chelsea is pushing Nick to elope, so they need to hurry up and take her down before they get married. In an interview with CBS SID, showrunner Mal Young said Chelsea’s departure leaves lots of story for Nick, Victor, and Christian, so that sounds like confirmation that Chelsea won’t try and nab Adam’s son before she goes.

Nick gets a note that confuses and stuns him, and it must be about Chelsea’s antics. This story is coming to a head, and new Y&R casting news reveals that Catherine Bach, who plays Anita Lawson, is back on Thursday, March 1, as part of Chelsea’s exit. The return of Chelsea’s grifter mother opens up lots of possibilities, including Chelsea possibly faking her death.

JT Plays With Fire And Mariah Shocked

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that JT’s temper has been on display lately, and it’s becoming a problem for his revived relationship with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). It’s long overdue, but next week JT finally opens up to Victoria about what’s going on with him. Unfortunately, it might be too late to save him because JT is playing with fire as his medical crisis worsens.

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) gets devastating news, and it might be about her brother, Noah Newman (Scott Adamson), leaving town. Then again, it also might be the big shakeup rumored to come to GC Buzz. Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) might soon regret selling her show to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), based on unsettling events the week of February 19.

RT if you love seeing these two work together. #YR pic.twitter.com/HC9PHz3uO0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2018

Devon Digs Up Dirt On Hilary

Now that Hilary is working at the offices of the Hamilton Winters Group, she should be more mindful of her computer. Hilary leaves a flash drive in her laptop and Devon sees a video on it of Hilary talking with Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) about Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Devon sees that Hilary knew for sure that Cane never sexually harassed Juliet, but she encouraged the lawsuit.

Devon is furious and blames Hilary for almost trashing Lily Ashby’s (Christel Khalil) marriage. Devon says that Hilary will never change. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central tease that Hilary wants to repair her shattered reputation, but Devon’s done with her. Rumors tease that he might fire Hilary from her show and replace her with Mariah, as a new spoiler says Mariah is in the spotlight. Lily wants to make Hilary pay.

Catch up now on YR scoop about JT’s fatal condition, Chelsea’s surprise proposal to Nick, and what happens when the recast Kyle comes back to take over Jabot.

Watch CBS daytime to see new Y&R episodes every weekday and check back here often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.