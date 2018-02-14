‘General Hospital’ Star Vinessa Antoine Shares Sweet Valentine’s Day Tribute To Anthony Montgomery

Vinessa Antoine has been a fan favorite on General Hospital for a while now. She has been paired with a few men, but Curtis (Donnell Turner) has been the most liked so far. Initially, Jordan and Andre (Anthony Montgomery) were paired. Unfortunately, they didn’t work out because of her chemistry with Curtis. General Hospital fans complained Antoine and Montgomery had no chemistry, but that was far from the truth behind the scenes.

Just a few months ago, General Hospital fans were shocked to learn that Vinessa Antoine and Anthony Montgomery were dating in real life. The couple had kept things under the radar for a long time. Antoine revealed her relationship in a social media post, and since then, the two have been seen in photos together more often. Right now, Jordan is still very much a part of the show, but Andre has been held in lockup for his connection and part in the Jason Morgan/Drew Cain switch. Rumors are that he will be returning to the show, though in what capacity remains to be seen.

Earlier today, Vinessa Antoine shared a beautiful Instagram post dedicated to Valentine’s Day and her relationship with Anthony Montgomery. It is rare to see her get emotional and personal, but this post was a little of both. Despite the naysayers, the couple has been together for two years. Even when General Hospital viewers complained about the lack of chemistry between them, they built their own and lit up each other’s life.

Both Vinessa Antoine and Anthony Montgomery keep their private lives to themselves. On occasion, they have shared bits and pieces with General Hospital fans, but they are very careful. Learning about their relationship off the screen a few months ago was exciting. Now, the couple is sharing a little bit more about how long they have been together. Meeting on General Hospital was special for them, and despite them no longer being romantically linked on the show, their relationship has carried over. Fans have been wishing them lots of luck with their love, and many are sending them wishes for a very happy future.