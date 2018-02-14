‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Two Weeks: Dante Suspects Peter And Scout Turns One!

The 14,000th episode of 'GH' promises danger, romance, and game-changing consequences!

General Hospital spoilers for the two weeks from Monday, February 19 through Friday, March 2 reveal that the Friz wedding is in final stages. It kicks off at the end of next week, but in the meantime, danger looms, some family drama gets tense, one couple chases a baby dream, and there’s a milestone birthday for one adorable Port Charles tot. Here’s what to expect on GH the next two weeks.

GH Spoilers, Monday, February 19

As next week kicks off, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is increasingly worried about Mike Corbin (Max Gail) and his memory issues. Sonny confides in a friend about his suspicions while Mike remains stubborn. Peter August (Wes Ramsey) changes his mind on something and spoilers tease it might be the flash drive with Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) memories.

Drew and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) are in an uncomfortable position, and it’s about Danny Morgan (TK Weaver) and an event at school. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) pays Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) a visit on Monday, no doubt to share her condolences about Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds herself caught off guard.

General Hospital Spoilers, Tuesday, February 20

On Tuesday, spoilers promise that Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) makes a move and this might be about Julian Jerome (William deVry) or the bully drama at school. Drew needs help from Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) as he struggles to reconcile his need to recover his memories. Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) supports Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) but may soon have regrets.

What's Carly going to think about Sonny bringing Mike home for observation? Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/lEXwqIwNLu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 13, 2018

Next week, Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) can’t hold her temper in check and rages. She’s angry at Julian and the issues with the Charles Street development. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) catches Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) off guard with a surprise that has to do with the baby. Is Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) worming her way into the Q family?

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, February 21

By mid-week, Alexis is in an uncomfortable situation, and the stress of the Mayor’s race doesn’t help. Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is sticking around Port Charles as Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) recommended and has an urgent request for Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan). Lulu is still reeling from Maxie’s angry accusations about Nathan’s death.

The latest General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) watches out for a friend and it sounds like she’s there to support Maxie as she tries to move forward. Kim has a favor to ask, and she’s approaching one of the men in her life, either Drew or her current crush Julian. Which will she appeal to and what does she need?

WATCH: Elizabeth does her best to convince Jason that Franco isn't the man he used to be. #GH pic.twitter.com/OBpcy1b7eR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Thursday, February 22

Other spoilers promise that Brad Cooper (Perry Shan) and Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) are intent on having a child and when Brad meets with Alexis, it must be about their adoption plans. GH spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Jason has more questions for Peter but Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) son is a convincing liar and misleads Stone Cold.

It’s clear that Peter knows more than he’s telling, and viewers will soon find out he’s got the flash drive of Drew’s memories. Peter wants to delete files that involve him so he can turn it over for Drew to get his life back without implicating himself. Ava Jerome (Maura West) has a crisis at the gallery as it’s time for the Friz wedding. It sounds like the work of Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan).

GH Spoilers, Friday, February 23

As next week closes, General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps say an act of God threatens Port Charles to coincide with the 14000th episode and the Friz nuptials. Franco gets another session with Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) to get him ready for his big day. Sonny talks to Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) about Mike.

Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) needs help, and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is ready to commit her life to the former serial killer with friends and some family on hand, but dire events intervene. It’ll be a race to see whether the officiant gets to pronounce them man and wife before disaster strikes Port Charles turning Friday’s show into an epic cliffhanger episode.

Is Ava living vicariously through Nelle? A very special #ValentinesDay edition of #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Etylv9LFWt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Monday, February 26

As the following week begins, Julian suffers a devastating blow and rumors hint that his bar will go boom when an explosion wrecks Charles Street. That’s not the only problem. Sonny feels helpless as Mike’s condition worsens. Ava appreciates that Nelle’s plan to take down Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is working and she’s feeling confident about getting Avery back in her life.

GH Spoilers, Tuesday, February 27

On Tuesday, Franco finds himself feeling restless in the aftermath of the cliffhanger last week. Curtis and Drew work together and make impressive progress. Anna has an update for Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), and it could be about Faison. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) isn’t sure about Peter’s intentions and doesn’t want him around Lulu.

Peter might have sold his story to the cops, but Jason's not buying what he's selling. Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/KItvcAj7ta — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 5, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Wednesday, February 28

Other GH spoilers for the following week predict that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) learns everything isn’t as she thinks. Could this be about Michael? Drew and Sam celebrate Scout’s first birthday as he decides to press forward with recovering his memories despite Sam’s protests. Kim finds herself increasingly drawn to Julian despite knowing about his troubled past and attachment to his ex.

Also, that same week on GH, Sonny pleads with Ava, but is it about Avery or something else? Did Ava manage to get the upper hand on the mobster finally? Franco struggles with a nightmare, and it could be his childhood memories of abuse at the hands of Jim Harvey breaking through his mind. The latest General Hospital rumors say that as March begins, Drew loses his memories of Sam and Scout.

Catch up now on GH scoop on Maxie’s life after Nathan, Valentin’s strange relationship with Anna’s son Peter, and Maxie’s fury at Lulu that could shake up Lante’s marriage. Watch ABC every day to see new GH episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.