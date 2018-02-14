‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Surface In Savannah

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett visited Georgia earlier this month.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been making a point to keep their romance on the down-low for the past several months but over the weekend, they were caught on a rare night out.

As Lala Kent continues to defend her relationship on Vanderpump Rules, she and her movie producer boyfriend turned up in Georgia.

On February 12, The Island Packet shared details of Kent and Emmett’s trip to the east coast, revealing that the reality star and Emmett is currently were seen waiting for a car on Broughton Street after enjoying a dinner date at a Japanese restaurant. According to the report, Kent and Emmett were in Savannah because his production company, EFO Films, frequently films in the area and is currently filming a project titled Backtrace.

During their evening out, Kent and Emmett were confronted by a fan who later spoke of their encounter on social media. As the report revealed, the woman said that Kent was “super nice” throughout their interaction and said her boyfriend was just as kind.

During Kent’s visit to Savannah, she confirmed her whereabouts on Twitter with a late night post to Dominos Pizza.

“Yo @dominos. All I wanted was to go HAM on pizza late night in savannah Georgia, and THIS is what you present to me!?” she asked, along with a pizza that appeared to have been shaken up in the box.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:47pm PST

Kent and Emmett chose to go public with their relationship earlier this year after his divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized. However, weeks after they made their romance “Instagram official,” Kent seemed to have a change of heart about exposing their relationship to her fans and followers and deleted all traces of the producer from her accounts.

During an earlier season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent was accused of dating a married man but as she recently explained, Emmett was separated when their relationship began. Kent also revealed on Twitter last week that Emmett’s now-ex-wife has been with her fiancé Jeff for longer than she’s been with Emmett. So, while many believed Kent “stole” Emmett from Childers, that simply was not the case.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.