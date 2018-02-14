Camille Grammer Tells All About Her Upcoming Wedding, Reveals Which ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Will Be Invited

Is Camille Grammer inviting her 'Real Housewives' co-stars to her wedding?

Camille Grammer is getting ready to say “I do” for the second time.

Years after her controversial split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is looking forward to celebrating her upcoming marriage to David C. Meyer with at least one wedding. When she does, fans can expect to see several of her fellow Bravolebrities in attendance.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, February 13, Grammer was asked a number of questions about her wedding plans as her fiancé sat in the audience of the late-night talk show.

After revealing that she had decided to give marriage another shot because she knows Meyer is the right man for her, Grammer said that she is considering a potential destination wedding in Hawaii, where she owns a home. As fans of the longtime reality star may know, Grammer has owned a home in Hawaii for some time and is often seen enjoying time on the beach with her family.

Although Grammer has butted heads with Dorit Kemsley throughout the first several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she informed Cohen that “all” of her co-stars would be getting wedding invites once she and Meyer nail down their plans.

Grammer and Meyer first confirmed their engagement at the end of last year.

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

As the Daily Dish explained, Grammer was married to her first husband, Kelsey, from 1997 to 2011, and they share two children, 16-year-old daughter Mason and 13-year-old son Jude.

During an early episode of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer was seen reluctantly introducing her fiancé to her co-stars during a dinner event at the Bel Air, California, home of Kyle Richards. A short time later, viewers saw exactly why Grammer was hesitant to expose her fiancé to the group of women when Kemsley shockingly labeled her a “c**t.”

While Grammer and Kemsley have continued to have their issues on the show, Grammer has also had tons of fun moments with her co-stars, including a trip to Las Vegas and another trip to New York City.