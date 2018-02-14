WWE News: Former Superstar Claims To Have Witnessed The Unsolved ‘Boys On The Tracks’ Murders

One of the most well-known unsolved crimes may have been witnessed by a former WWE superstar.

It is a case that has been given the title “The Boys on the Tracks” due to the horrific nature in which the murdered men were found, but unfortunately, it is also unsolved. For more than 30 years, many have wondered if anything more would be known about the deaths of teenagers Don Henry and Kevin Ives, but much has remained quiet. Now, a new witness has come forth, and it is actually a former WWE star who performed at the iconic WrestleMania III.

On August 23, 1987, 17-year-old Kevin Ives and 16-year-old Don Henry were violently murdered in Alexander, Arkansas. As the two teens were hunting, they were attacked and placed on railroad tracks, where they were run over by a union train hours later.

Many theories have been passed around by those in Arkansas and around the world, but the case has remained unsolved. It even ended up being featured on the hit show Unsolved Mysteries, but no good leads ever came about.

In March of 1987, Bully Jack Haynes wrestled Hercules to a double count-out in WrestleMania III in the Pontiac Silverdome. It was truly one of the highlights of his wrestling career, but he had no way of knowing that five months later, he’d be involved in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of all time.

WWE

Arkansas Matters is reporting that Billy Jack Haynes (real name William Albert Haynes) claims he actually witnessed the double homicide. Haynes battled demons for many years and has since sobered up, which has led him to want to help the families of the murdered teens.

Haynes reached out to Larry and Linda Ives, the parents of Kevin, and said he wanted to help due to the guilt he held in for almost three decades. He has even been trying to raise money to help private investigator Keith Rounsavall continue his search for the killers.

The former WWF/WWE superstar released a video and a GoFundMe page where he confesses all that he knows.

In the video, Haynes states that he trafficked cocaine and transported it around the United States during his time wrestling for WWE. At one point, his drug dealing brought him south due to an “Arkansas criminal politician” wanting him to “provide muscle” at a big drug transaction.

Haynes states he was providing security for this drug drop when he witnessed the two murders.

“While conducting security for the drug money drop, I witnessed the murders of two young boys: Kevin Ives and Don Henry. They were murdered by other individuals who were working for the same criminal politician. Their bodies were placed on the railroad tracks to be mutilated by a passing train.”

The former wrestler retired in the mid-90s and worked for WWE from 1986 until 1988.

Billy Jack Haynes says he not only has revealed all of the information he knows on the case, but he also gave names of all those involved and at the scene of the crime. He knows that doing this is putting his life in danger, but he wants them “to be taken down.”

Throughout his life, Billy Jack Haynes wrestled many opponents in the ring and his own demons. In 2014, he was part of a lawsuit against WWE regarding the “egregious mistreatment of wrestlers” and says he suffered at least 15 concussions during his three years with the company. Now, he’s trying to make things right in his life and for the families of “The Boys on the Tracks,” which remains one of the most well-known unsolved murders ever.