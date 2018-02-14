Kim Zolciak Claims Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Are Envious Of Her Marriage As Kroy Does Just About Everything For Her

Kim Zolciak has a history when it comes to the Real Housewives of Atlanta and the cast trips that the ladies take every year. For years, Kim has always had an excuse as to why she couldn’t go on these trips. One time she was pregnant and another time, she had a three-week-old baby at home. For her, these aren’t excuses but reasons why she doesn’t want to leave her home. As Kim has explained several times, her children and her husband come first and everything else will have to wait. On this season of the show, the ladies tried to plan a trip to Barcelona, Spain, and many were not surprised when Zolciak announced she would not be going on the trip.

This time, Kim Zolciak blamed her stroke. A few years ago, Kim suffered a stroke after landing in Atlanta from Los Angeles. It was later revealed that she had a hole in her heart. She went through surgery and she seems to be doing well these days, but the thought of getting on a plane for 10 hours scares her. Kim would only go on the trip if her husband could come. According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that the ladies are simply jealous of her life, as they don’t have the supportive husband that she does.

“I wasn’t surprised at all! Some of these same girls complain that Kroy drops me off or picks me up from events. It’s bizarre. You would think that they would support my healthy, happy marriage, but then again they don’t have that, so why would they? It’s evident that they are envious of mine,” Kim Zolciak told Bravo recently about Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It’s interesting that Kim Zolciak calls the ladies jealous. Kim has often said that they are jealous of her husband, who used to play in the NFL. She has previously revealed that he made millions while being an athlete and they are well off these days. Plus, she has a massive family with six children at home and talks about adding another baby. She believes that the ladies are simply jealous of the family and life she has created and they all wish they had the same thing. However, the ladies all reveal that they are not jealous of her life.

Kim Zolciak will not be going on the trip to Barcelona, but fans can look forward to seeing her more on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the season progresses.