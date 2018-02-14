‘Pump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals She Is Dating A Mystery Man, Everything We Know

After an on-again-off-again relationship with Patrick Meagher, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star reveals there is a new man in her life.

Stassi Schroeder is leaving her single days behind. A year after ending her romance with Patrick Meagher, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live and confirmed that she is in a relationship. Here’s everything we know about Schroeder’s mystery man.

According to E! Online, Schroeder told Andy Cohen that she is dating somebody and that they were introduced by Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. The reality star did not give up the name of her boyfriend, but she assured fans that he does not work at Lisa Vanderpump’s establishment.

Although we’d love to hear more about Schroeder’s new man, she was a bit coy about dishing out too many details.

“I am in a relationship right now, yeah. I’m bashful right now! I’ve known him for — Kristen and Katie introduced us.”

Schroeder wasn’t comfortable enough to talk about her new man, but she did open up about her former boyfriend. The Vanderpump Rules star confessed that her relationship with Meagher was rocky from the start and that they followed a pattern of breakups.

She confessed that their latest split came as a shock and revealed that they will never get back together. Schroeder also said that she and Meagher are on good terms now and she hopes that he’ll find the perfect match too.

Schroeder and Meagher dated on-and-off for the past four years before finally calling it quits in 2017. Schroeder has been relatively quiet about her romantic life ever since, but she did reveal a few months ago that she’s back in the dating game.

She also confessed that she’s like every man she’s met so far and that she enjoyed learning more about herself while she was single. While we still don’t know much about Schroeder’s mystery man, it sounds like he was quite the catch.

Unfortunately, Schroeder did not reveal too many details about her new romance. The only things we know are that he’s a mutual friend of Maloney and Doute and he doesn’t work at SUR. Outside of that, we’ll have to wait until Schroeder feels confident enough to reveal his identity. Given how he doesn’t work with the cast and crew of Vanderpump Rules, we can only hope that he makes a few cameos next season.

In the meantime, Schroeder recently celebrated her 29th birthday on the show and things didn’t go exactly as planned. Schroeder’s night was already off to a bad start between her and Meagher, but things took an ugly turn when Maloney tried to get her to take shots off the butt of a stripper.

A drunk and drugged up Schroeder exited the party and stormed off down the street, leaving her family and friends behind. She later admitted that the party was not what she wanted and that she got a little too wasted for own good.

Fans can watch Stassi Schroeder in action when new episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Monday nights on Bravo.