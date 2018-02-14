Paul Burrell Talks About Prince Harry’s ‘Real’ Father Leading To Disgruntled Viewers

Paul Burrell claims he will "spill" more royal family secrets.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell addressed the long-standing rumor that Prince Harry’s biological father isn’t Prince Charles. Burrell, who’s currently a part of the Australian edition of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, shunned the claims that the groom-to-be’s real father is James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s former lover.

Fellow contestant Jackie Gillies asked Burrell if he believes that Harry is indeed Charles’ son. He responded, “Yes. Absolutely.” Burrell added that Hewitt wasn’t in the picture yet when Harry was born.

Even Princess Diana’s former protection officer, Ken Wharfe, previously called the paternity rumors “mathematically incompetent.” NZ Herald shared an excerpt from Wharfe’s tell-all book in which he pointed out that Harry was born in 1984 while the late People’s Princess only met the British Army officer in 1986 at a party. The only “evidence” rumor mills often cite is Harry’s red hair which resembles Hewitt’s. They knowingly leave the fact that being red-haired is a Spencer trait.

Hewitt likewise refuted the rumors when he appeared on Sunday Night last year in a feature about Princess Diana. He called Harry a “poor chap” because of the skepticism about his real father.

Wharfe recalled that Princess Diana was then “shattered by her husband’s betrayal” and that Hewitt “gave her the attention and affection she relished, and then the passion she yearned for.”

It was the same time when Prince Charles rekindled his romance with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Hewitt eventually went to Saudi Arabia in 1990 to serve in the Gulf War. Wharfe said that Diana would write to him every day and also sent him hampers with goodies such as bottles of whisky and Playboy magazines. They parted ways when the affair, which lasted for five years, was exposed. Hewitt never married.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry in August 1995 Alastair Grant / AP Photo

Meanwhile, Burell claims that he will “spill more” anecdotes about the royal family. Some of his campmates have expressed excitement including comedian Fiona O’Loghlin, a self-confessed fan of Princess Diana, who likened Burell’s presence in camp to a “stack of magazines.”

However, disgruntled viewers accused Burrell of still trying to clamor for attention decades after Diana’s death.

#ImACelebrityAU let’s start taking bets now, how long will it take Paul Burrell to drop Diana’s name when he gets to the camp and meets everyone? — Steve Clark (@spclark14) February 12, 2018

Paul Burrell will do anything to get some attention – not sure he has any 'celebrity'status however….. #milkingit #notacelebrity — Maz Scotland (@MazTheDon) February 14, 2018

Prior to joining the Australian version of the show, Burell also competed in its British edition. He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.