Ryan Edwards’ Decisions Questioned By ‘Teen Mom OG’ Viewers: Is Mackenzie Controlling Him?

Ryan Edwards has filmed Teen Mom OG since he and Maci Bookout split up. They decided they couldn’t make their relationship work, as Ryan was constantly going out with his friends rather than stay at home and help care for Bentley. Now that his son is older, Ryan wants to hang out with him more but when Maci learned that he was dealing with a drug problem, she kept Bentley to herself to keep him safe. As it turns out, fans are now seeing the aftermath of his drug problem play out on Teen Mom OG and some people don’t like how Mackenzie Standifer is getting involved.

On this week’s episode, the stars celebrated Halloween and they took the kids trick-or-treating. But when Maci and Taylor were running late with their three children, Ryan got mad because he had to leave with Mackenzie as her son Hudson had to go trick-or-treating with his father. According to new tweets, it seems like Teen Mom OG fans are questioning why Ryan and his parents were upset with Maci over the Halloween drama that played out. One fan pointed out that Ryan had been late so many times before and he should be more understanding of a mother, who is raising three children.

Date night with my lover lover ???? A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:29pm PST

However, several fans had questions about Mackenzie. When Maci and Taylor showed up with their kids and Bentley to trick-or-treat, Ryan was angry because he couldn’t stick around. He explained that he had to leave, as he had to go with Mackenzie to drop off Hudson so he could trick-or-treat with his father. Fans pointed out that Ryan may be married to Mackenzie, but he should have put his son first. They explain that he could have easily stayed with Bentley and gone home with his parents instead of staying with Mackenzie. Many fans were angry at Ryan for choosing his wife over Bentley, which begged the question of whether she’s controlling. While Teen Mom OG fans have seen her firm, it’s possible that she wanted him to come with her to spend more time with Hudson.

Maci Bookout appeared disappointed that Bentley couldn’t see his father but has kept silent on social media about her fans’ reactions.