Vonn uses the hashtag #WorthaShot to find a Valentine because she is single at the Winter Olympics

Sure, gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn is in Pyeongchang at the Winter Olympics seeking more Olympic gold, but she’s a single lady, and it’s Valentine’s Day, and so she is putting herself out there. Lindsey Vonn decided to post on Twitter that she’s single and open to anyone who wants to throw their hat in the ring.

Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Put It Out On Twitter That She Is Without At Plus One For Valentine’s Day

“So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the # Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? # worthashot”

Quickly, Lindsey Vonn got over two thousand responses, which makes it seem that there is a great deal of interest in the 33-year-old Olympic skier, even if she does have a serious time commitment in South Korea for the next two weeks.

Lindsey Vonn has been in several high-profile relationships over the course of her career on the ski slopes and training for the Winter Olympics, including one with Tiger Woods, which made headlines. Vonn explains that she and Tiger Woods are no longer attached, but they are still friends and they keep in touch while both are busy pursuing careers in their chosen sports.

Lindsey Vonn says that it was their hectic careers that doomed their relationship.

“Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart.”

Lindsey Vonn Got Some Tempting Offers For Valentine’s Day While At The Winter Olympics In Pyeongchang, South Korea

Even though it is now the day after Valentine’s Day in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn continues to try her luck on Twitter seeking a Valentine, says Daily Mail. In posting the hashtag #WorthaShot Vonn encouraged Twitter users to make a pitch to be her Valentine. While many people posted the things they would have in common with Vonn, one man tempted Lindsey Vonn with his physical therapy skills.

“I’ve got feet on the ground in Pyeongchang to hand deliver your valentine in the form of kinesiotape and PRP to heal your ailments.”

Lindsey Vonn has been injury-prone and has spent a great deal of time rehabbing arms and legs to get back on the ski slopes, so a man with some physio skills might be right up her alley.

Another man wrote Vonn a funny poem in an attempt to be her Valentine.

“Roses are red. Medals are gold. I’d get down on one knee, but I’m way too old. Happy valentines Miss V, and good luck. X”

But Lindsey Vonn’s Valentine’s Day post isn’t just a stunt as she seems to legitimately be looking for love while at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Vonn has said that she looks to Norwegian skiers Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud for dating advice. She is hoping that one of the top male skiers from Norway is also a good matchmaker.

“Hopefully, they can find me a guy now. Just kidding. But maybe…”

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? ????????‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

But One Twitter User Seems To Have Won Valentine’s Day According To Lindsey Vonn

According to Time, Lindsey Vonn didn’t put any requirements on Twitter for her date, and it doesn’t seem that Vonn requires her Valentine to be an athlete. But on Twitter, it looks like a man named Alex Zito might have at least won a little piece of Lindsey Vonn’s heart by making a donation to her foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

“ @ lindseyvonn for Valentine’s Day, i pledged a donation to the Lindsey Vonn Foundation podium @ LV_Foundation! i’ll be watching your races and no matter how you finish, gold silver bronze…you have made the USA and especially your g’pa proud!”

And Alex Zito is a lucky guy because he got a Twitter response from Olympian Lindsey Vonn for his efforts.

“Omg thank you!! Best gift ever!”

SBNation says that Lindsey Vonn fans can see her take her first run at the Winter Olympics tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET, and they are providing a live stream.