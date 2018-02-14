Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable, ‘Normal’ At Age 17 In Throwback Photo Shared By Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo from more than 20 years ago that mom Kris Jenner shared on social media on Tuesday. The now 37-year-old mom, socialite, and model was only 17-years-old in the photo from 1997 that fans are calling “cute” and trendy for the time. Kris Jenner, 62, shared the throwback photo, also, looking very different herself, to highlight the “best memories” she had when her children were younger.

The Daily Mail notes that Kim Kardashian’s face is now “one of the most recognizable” in the world, but her fans got a glimpse of her looking “very different” as a teenager in Kris Jenner’s recent Instagram photo. Avid followers of the Kardashian clan have already liked the photo hundreds of thousands of times and can’t get over how much Kris Jenner, along with three of her children, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, looked like “normal humans” in the late 1990s.

While Kris Jenner’s followers commented that she still looks “the same” as she did in 1997, but a lot like her now 33-year-old daughter Khloe, other comments are laser-focused on how different Kim Kardashian looked at age 17. One comment noted how Kim just looks like a “fresh-faced” teenager who was “experimenting” with 90s makeup and the 90s eyebrow trend of tweezing away to a “superthin line.” Allure notes that having skinny eyebrows was a “cringe-worthy” and “embarrassing” beauty trend of the 1990s.

Of course, Kim Kardashian looks completely different these days and keeps fans updated on her ever-changing hair, makeup, and style on her own Instagram account. Cafe Mom writes that Kim is now a mother of three young children, but rarely shows herself in “full mommy mode” on social media. Kim Kardashian prefers, instead, to show off her blonde hair and thin waist, but she did take some time recently to post an Instagram Stories photo of her “new snack” creation for two of her children, 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

Cafe Mom captured Kim’s Instagram Stories photo of her “hot dog sushi” snack invention that apparently left some of her followers disgusted. Kim Kardashian captioned the IG Stories photo by saying that her kids love both hot dogs and sushi, so she got “creative” and combined the two foods in a way that some followers called “genius,” while others called “disgusting.” Some followers actually tried out Kim’s recipe for hot dog sushi, and a couple of her followers defended her snack idea, saying it’s already a popular snack in Hawaii and Korea.

As Kim Kardashian’s 90s eyebrows continue to receive most of the attention from Kris Jenner’s “proud mama” throwback pic on Instagram, some followers are also noting how much baby Stormi looks like baby Kylie in the photo. Kim Kardashian shared her own throwback photo on Instagram a few days ago from 2007 when she was 27-years-old, leaving some of her followers to think she actually looked her best about a decade ago.