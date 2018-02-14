Josh Duggar Uses Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Courting Status To Get Baby Mason Into Spotlight

Josh Duggar's youngest son gets featured thanks to Josiah Duggar and his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have been laying low since his molestation scandal broke loose in 2015. However, they started coming out from hiding starting in 2017 when they announced that they will be adding another baby into their family of four. Baby Mason arrived in the world last fall, which got Josh’s family some positive publicity. Anna started using her Twitter and Instagram account after two years, showing how she is ready to make contacts with the public.

Now, it looks like Josh and Anna are showing how their baby is doing through other members of the Duggar family. They got in touch with Josiah Duggar and his new girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, to show off their baby to the fans of Counting On.

Josiah announced his second courtship with Lauren Swanson earlier this year when they traveled down to Australia and New Zealand as a part of the Duggar family tour.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Josiah said to People Magazine.“Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

The 22-year-old is the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s unmarried kids that has his own Instagram account. On it, he has been showing off his life with his new girlfriend, expressing his love for her and their courting process.

They took another step in their relationship when they posed with Josh and Anna’s new baby for the family Facebook.

“Mason is adorable!” A fan exclaimed in the comment section. “And he got so big!”

“All [of] Josh and Anna’s kids are adorable,” another wrote.

This is not the first time that Josiah posted about his youngest nephew. When baby Mason was not even one-month old, he took a selfie with him and posted on his Instagram.

This was one of the only pictures available of Mason except the ones that Josh Duggar released publicly on the Duggar family blog.

Anna Duggar also has been rebooting her Instagram account with pictures of baby Mason. Just three days ago, she posted a never-been-seen-before photo of her youngest son, letting her fans know that they still are thriving as a family despite their trials and tribulations.

Despite the improvements in their public image, Josh Duggar and his wife will not be returning on the new season of Counting On this month.