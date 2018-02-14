Melania Trump Live On Facebook: First Lady To Visit Children’s Hospital On Valentine’s Day

First Lady Melania Trump will appear live on Facebook on Valentine's Day at the National Institutes of Health's Children's Inn from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

For those who like to keep close track of what outfits First Lady Melania Trump has worn, as well as the activities that Melania participates in on a day-to-day basis, Valentine’s Day will bring the gift of being able to watch her live in action on Facebook. On Tuesday, February 13, Melania was in the East Room of the White House to celebrate National African American History Month wearing a black jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen, as reported by PopSugar. The sleeveless black number was a one-piece getup with pant legs that were wide and flared and is now sold out on the designer’s website.

According to the Alexander McQueen website, the Scarf Draped Jumpsuit is a silk jumpsuit that enjoys a dramatic draping on the shoulder and a fitted waist highlighted by a satin belt. Made primarily of viscose and with lesser amounts of acetate, Melania’s jumpsuit is still available via FarFetch, marked down from the original $2,395 price listed. With 40 percent off the price and selling for $1,437 as of this writing, the jumpsuit is listed as being low in stock.

There’s no telling if Melania will switch to a brighter color like red or yellow when she spends Valentine’s Day at the hospital, reports ABC News, when the first lady keeps children company in Maryland by decorating cookies and creating Valentine’s Day cards.

We are so excited to welcome @FLOTUS and @NIHDirector to The Children's Inn @nih tomorrow for a #ValentinesDay party with our kids! Watch live from our Facebook page from 3-4 p.m. EST https://t.co/M3Sj8Fi5ZX pic.twitter.com/yJXoQcnb8d — The Children's Inn (@TheChildrensInn) February 14, 2018

What is known is that Melania will be seen live via Facebook at the National Institutes of Health’s Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland, according to the above tweet from the establishment. Melania visited the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center the previous week to receive a briefing about opioid addiction.

Those who want to watch Melania in action should be able to visit the Children’s Inn at NIH Facebook page and like it to follow the organization and receive updates when they go live with Melania’s visit at 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. The private, nonprofit residence helps kids and their families who need pediatric care.

As Melania visits sick children, President Donald Trump has a very different day planned. According to the schedule from the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary, Trump had a planned intelligence briefing in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. and meetings a half-hour later with Congress. By 2:15 p.m Trump should be “in a working session regarding the Opportunity Zones provided by tax reform” in the Roosevelt Room and as Melania is in the midst of her hospital visit at 3:30 p.m., her husband plans to sign the “H.R. 4708, the DHS Blue Campaign Authorization Act and S. 534, the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Assault and Safe Sport Authorization Act.”