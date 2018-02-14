The STARZ series was named as the Best TV Show of 2017.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe rose to fame when they appeared in a popular STARZ series titled Outlander. The pair effortlessly caught the hearts of many after the successfully pulled off their roles as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall. Recently, the on-screen couple has reached another milestone in their careers.

Spoiler TV conducted another online poll called “The Best and Worst of 2017.” The survey aimed to identify the television programs that won over or disappointed the viewers last year. Fortunately, the 2017 nominees included Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

In the results released on Feb. 6, Outlander was hailed as the Best TV Show of 2017. The STARZ series beat Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and The Leftovers, respectively. Sam Heughan also won in the Best Drama Actor category. Unluckily, Caitriona Balfe failed to defeat Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale in the Best Drama Actress category.

Last month, both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have also led in the publication’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year poll. The boyfriend of MacKenzie Mauzy garnered a total of 3,805 votes while the 38-year-old Irish actress got 3,674 votes. The Outlander stars defeated other artists such as Bob Morley of The 100, Tim Rozon of Wynonna Earp, Emily Bett Rickards of Arrow and Katie McGrath of Supergirl.

Meanwhile, International Business Times Australiashared an update about the imminent Outlander Season 4. The news outlet claimed that the forthcoming fourth installment of the popular STARZ series would feature the characters of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the American colonies. It revealed that all scenes would be filmed in Scotland.

It added that the Scottish bush would be used in replacement of the American grassland. The entire cast and crew also went to Glasgow to shoot the scenes of Boston. Spoilers have it that the Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters would live in a chalet that is situated in the middle of the forest in Outlander Season 4.

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play Whisky drinking game https://t.co/o211bNrPvh — KMK226 (@knighki54) January 18, 2018

Also, there were speculations claiming that Caitriona Balfe’s engagement with Tony McGill could possibly affect the production of the imminent Outlander Season 4. The on-screen partner of Sam Heughan has not yet commented on these rumors up to this writing. Therefore, avid followers of the pair should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Let Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan take you inside 'Outlander' with this romantic deleted scene https://t.co/XjsCcskiqA via @mashable — Laura Mesones (@LauraAtEsq) February 10, 2018

Outlander Season 4 is predicted to premiere in Autumn 2018, Express shared. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!