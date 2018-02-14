Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Encouraged To Give Marriage A Second Chance After ‘Being Javi’ Airs

Kailyn Lowry may not admit it, but it sounds like she tuned in last night when Being Javi aired as part of MTV’s specials, featuring the men and supportive spouses in the Teen Mom 2 family. But many fans tuned in to see what Javi Marroquin is doing when he’s isn’t filming Teen Mom 2 and spending time with his son. For years, Lowry and Marroquin have spoken out about their relationship on Twitter and it has often been a “he said she said” relationship. MTV wanted to give Javi a chance to share his life on the show and it sounds like he’s questioning how to move on without hurting Kailyn. Fans were surprised to see how emotional Javi was when talking about Lowry.

Fans were convinced that he clearly still had feelings for Lowry. As he pointed out during a dinner with a friend, he wants to respect Lowry but he doesn’t want to be used when she needs something. Fans were surprised to see how he spoke about her and it sounds like fans want to see them back together. According to a new tweet, fans are now encouraging Kailyn Lowry to give Javi Marroquin a second chance. However, there’s a chance that won’t happen.

“Javi Marroquin, ow do you deal with Kailyn Lowry being so mean to you and keeping so calm? #BeingJavi,” one fan asked Javi, to which Kailyn replied, “Yeah, Javi… how do you deal with that?”

“You guys are just meant to be together just work on yourself – Kail be kinder & softer. Javi be less jealous & controlling. You guys could have 50 years together ahead <3,” one fan wrote, encouraging them to give each other another shot at their marriage.

Of course, Javi and Kailyn have revealed that they have worked hard on their co-parenting relationship. They want to stay civil for the sake of their son Lincoln, but it sounds like Lowry has no interest in working things out with Javi. As the fan pointed out, Javi was accused of being too controlling and Lowry has been labeled too bossy. She claims that she’s tough because of her childhood and her lack of relationship with her mother. Marroquin may be controlling because he felt he couldn’t trust Kailyn. On Teen Mom 2, Javi revealed that he had found out that Kailyn was texting guys from her school. While it could be about homework, Javi questioned why she was texting other guys.

Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she’s moving on and Marroquin has dated as well. The two will always have a special relationship, but it sounds like the romance is gone.