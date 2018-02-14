‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Shooting And Another Death Could Rock Salem

One Salem citizen will be forced to fight for their life.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that yet another character will find themselves fighting for their life in the hospital. Salem has been full of drama and danger since Andre DiMera’s murder, and now it seems a newly returned character will also be in some serious danger.

According to a Feb. 14 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) will be a huge part of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve Johnson’s (Steven Nichols) storyline. She has officially returned to Salem to help out her old friends, but she will also be in some danger as she attempts to do so.

The report reveals that Days of our Lives fans can expect to see John tell the ISA that he has killed both Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his own son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). However, it seems that he will have to prove that the meddling pair are dead and he’ll have to take a member of the ISA to see their dead bodies. However, they won’t be there because John has not killed them. Instead, he is keeping him prisoner. John will use the opportunity catch the ISA agent off guard and pull a gun on him, and the two men will get into a struggle over the weapon.

Billie will reportedly arrive with her own gun and fire a shot. It seems that the ISA agent could end up dead, but Days of our Lives fans may also see him fire his gun at her as well. Billie will eventually end up in the hospital and she’ll be in for a major fight for her life. Kayla will be her doctor, and she’ll do everything in her power to keep Billie alive. Eventually, John will have to reveal everything that has been going on to Steve, Marlena, and Kayla, and they will all be shocked by the information.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will also get to see some big conflict between Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and John. When Kate learns that her daughter was injured because of John she’ll have some heated words for her friend.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.