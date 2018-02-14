Jenelle Evans Films Video Podcast Interview To Spill ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dirt

Jenelle Evans was furious after learning that Leah Messer had gone on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast to discuss their behind-the-scenes issues. The Teen Mom 2 stars were not pleased when they received cease-and-desist letters from Evans late last year, as they felt they weren’t saying anything negative about her. After learning that Leah and Kailyn had ganged up on her in a podcast, Evans revealed that she should start her own podcast to slam them. And it didn’t take long for someone to see an opportunity as Evans revealed she had done an interview with a podcast that same day. The episode that Evans has recorded will be up for everyone to hear this Saturday and the hosts reveal that Jenelle is spilling the beans.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans is now revealing that it is a sit-down interview podcast, so people will be able to see her. The interview is in video format, so it’s possible that fans will tune in to see her body language when she’s answering some of the questions. It’s clear that Evans is furious with Kailyn’s podcast and it seems like she’s ready to get revenge. Perhaps the hosts caught her at a great time, as she seems more than eager to dish dirt on her Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

“It was a filmed video podcast conversation. The video will be up soon too,” Jenelle revealed on Twitter when a follower asked her why she had done a podcast, adding later to the people who had interviewed her, “Thanks so much! It was so much fun talking to the both of you! I’ll be back soon for another one.”

Jenelle Evans has already tried to throw shade at Lowry, revealing that she recalled Kailyn saying that she wanted “a black baby” at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. Evans seems convinced that Lowry purposely slept with an African American man to get what she wanted. In addition, it’s possible that Evans has dirt on Leah, even though the two rarely talk. Leah recently posted a photo, revealing that she’s cutting out anything negative in her life, which could hint that she’s dropping her friendship with Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans has threatened to leave Teen Mom 2 if the producers didn’t apologize to her for showing her in a bad light. But it’s possible that she will return to the show now to prove that her co-stars are ganging up on her. While there have been discussions about a possible replacement for Farrah Abraham, Jenelle’s spot on Teen Mom 2 hasn’t been discussed.