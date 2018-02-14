Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Getting Ready To Say Goodbye To Another Major Character?

This is why fans think Owen may be on his way out at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Owen has gone through a lot in this season of Grey’s Anatomy. Not only did he say goodbye after finally reuniting with his missing sister, but he also ended things with his wife. Owen has taken these disappointments in stride, but is Grey’s Anatomy preparing to bid farewell to Owen this season?

Owen (Kevin McKidd) has not experienced a lot of happiness over the past few seasons. He went through some heavy emotions early in Season 14 and even had a short hook up with Carina, but he’s gotten complacent with his job at Grey Sloan Memorial.

If he isn’t satisfied where things are headed, there’s a good chance that he’ll do something drastic to switch things up. This is something McKidd hinted at a few weeks ago when talking about Owen’s story arc this season.

“The big thing is really seeing Owen be a man who isn’t weighed down by guilt,” McKidd told Entertainment Weekly. “The guilt of losing his sister was the thing pressing down on Owen for years and years, so now seeing that lifted is going to be the fun part.”

If Owen leaves the show in Season 14, there’s a good chance that he won’t be killed off. We already know that Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) will have a few cameos as Season 14 nears the end, which means will get to watch more tension unfold between her and Owen. If Owen and Teddy work through their problems, then there’s a chance he’ll move with her to Germany.



This could also go the other way around and Teddy could become a permanent fixture on Grey’s.

But what are the chances that Owen and Teddy rekindle their romance?

Teddy was reintroduced early in Season 14 as Owen reunited with his long-lost sister. Owen’s romance with Teddy began, however, while he was seeing Cristina (Sandra Oh). Now that she’s out of the picture, the timing finally seemed right for Owen to strike up a relationship with Teddy. Whether that happens is yet to be seen, but there’s definitely a reason why Teddy is returning in the latter half of Season 14.

For Owen’s sake, we can only hope that Teddy decides to remain in Seattle and become a regular on the show. If not, then there’s a good chance we’ll be saying goodbye to yet another major character.

While Owen’s future seemingly hangs in the balance, it will be hard saying goodbye to a character that has been such an important part of the show for so many years.

In fact, McKidd’s role on Grey’s Anatomy goes far beyond playing Owen. The actor has directed a total of 18 episodes of the show, making him an integral component of the cast and crew. This doesn’t mean Owen is untouchable, but it will be interesting to see which direction Owen takes as Season 14 nears the end.

Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy returns March 1 on ABC.