Briana DeJesus Denies Dating Devoin: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Claims She’s Alone On Valentine’s Day

Briana DeJesus is making headlines for supposedly moving in with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin. He was featured heavily on her episode of 16 & Pregnant, as he didn’t really want to play a role in his daughter’s life. However, it sounds like things are changing between Devoin and Briana, as they are now getting along. Fans were surprised and shocked when she revealed she was living with him and people assumed that she had started dating him after splitting with Javi Marroquin. However, DeJesus is now revealing that she’s not dating Devoin and appears to have no interest in dating him.

Even though they have a daughter together, little Nova, they have never made an effort to make the relationship work. From the beginning, Briana called Devoin a deadbeat father, as he didn’t want to get a job to help pay for her diapers and formula. However, it sounds like she is willing to live with him. According to a new tweet, Briana DeJesus denies getting back together with Devoin. When a fan asked her about them dating, she answered the question with a firm “no.” In other words, she’s shutting down the rumors before they begin and she’s leaving no window open for a possible reconciliation.

On Teen Mom 2, Devoin expressed an interest in having Nova over to see his family. Briana revealed that she would like that idea, but Nova would need to be introduced to them slowly, as she doesn’t know any of his family. However, there are things that Devoin could help Nova with, including educating her on where she comes from. Briana revealed that Nova has expressed a curiosity over why she’s different, including why she has different hair than her mother. DeJesus later added that she would be spending Valentine’s Day with her daughter Nova, as she had no romantic interests in her life. It sounds like she wants everyone to know that she’s single and not dating anyone seriously right now.

Briana DeJesus is currently living with Devoin but this could be a temporary solution for her, as she tries to figure out her next move. This drama may be featured in an upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.