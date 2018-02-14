Ryan Murphy Signs Five-Year Mega Deal With Netflix

But don’t worry, the famed showrunner’s hit FX shows will stay put.

Ryan Murphy is leaving his 20th Century Fox home to head to Netflix, but he won’t be leaving his beloved franchise series’ behind. The Emmy-award winning producer and American Horror Story mastermind has signed a five-year mega-deal with Netflix. Murphy’s deal with the streaming site, reported to be worth up to $300 million, starts July 1, according to Deadline. The lucrative partnership calls for Murphy to produce new series and films exclusively at Netflix.

In a statement about the deal, Ryan Murphy recounted his rise to success with 20th Century Fox.

“The history of this moment is not lost on me,” Ryan said.

“I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Ryan Murphy’s long reign at 20th Century Fox TV started with the 2003 FX medical drama Nip/Tuck. In the 15 years following his breakout hit, Murphy has spearheaded hits like Glee and the American Horror Story and American Crime Story anthology franchises as well as the recent FX series Feud: Bette and Joan.

For Netflix, Ryan Murphy will launch the new original series, Ratched, starring longtime pal Sarah Paulson. The buzzy series, which was announced last fall, will be a prequel to the story of the malicious nurse portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Murphy’s Netflix series will begin in 1947 and chronicle Nurse Ratched’s life before the events in the famous Jack Nicholson horror film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to Ratched, Ryan Murphy has already announced the Netflix comedy The Politician starring Ben Platt, with A-listers Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow in talks to co-star. While his Netflix roster is already getting full, Ryan will still continue to oversee the production of his multiple FX anthology franchises as well as the network’s upcoming musical drama, Pose. The dance-themed drama stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, and James Van Der Beek and will premiere this summer on FX.

Ahead of the Netflix deal, Ryan Murphy was also reportedly wooed by Disney CEO Bob Iger. Disney recently acquired 20th Century Fox TV. Last month, Ryan pointed out that his work isn’t particularly Disney-friendly.

“I was concerned,” Murphy admitted to reporters at the Television Critics Association panel. “Do I have to start putting Mickey Mouse in American Horror Story?”

In addition to Ryan Murphy, Netflix recently nabbed longtime ABC showrunner Shonda Rhimes. With such big talent on board, viewers can expect some must-see TV from the streaming giant in the years to come.