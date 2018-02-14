Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of Herself Taking A Bath With One-Year-Old Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a glimpse into her life at home as a mom to her and husband John Legend’s one-year-old daughter, Luna, with a new video posted to her Snapchat account. The star shared a video with fans on February 13 which showed her enjoying some quality time with her daughter as they took a bath together.

The sweet family video, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, shows the model and Lip Sync Battle host singing with Luna as they enjoyed a soak in the bathtub together before both then stuck their tongues out at the camera Teigen was holding.

Chrissy, who’s currently expecting her second child with husband John and is thought to be due in the spring, can then be seen plating a kiss on her one-year-old daughter’s head in the video. She sweetly sings to little Luna, “The best part of the day,” while the youngster adorably tries to sing along with her mom.

Fans of the pregnant Sports Illustrated model then shared their opinions on the very personal clip Chrissy shared this week on social media.

One took to Twitter to gush over the cute mother-daughter moment Teigen shared with fans one day before Valentine’s Day, calling the twosome “the cutest” on the social media site.

“@chrissyteigen and her daughter Luna are just about the cutest,” tweeted @c_christina__ after seeing the new Snapchat video. “I saw a snapchat story of her and Luna taking a bath together, and lemme tell ya. I want that.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Chrissy – who recently stunned fans by showing off her baby bump in a crop top and denim shorts while out to lunch with John – has given fans a look at how she does bath time with her daughter.

Back in April 2016, shortly after Luna was born, Teigen shared a photo of her daughter taking one of her very first baths with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Sharing the snap of Luna at just a few days old getting washed down, Chrissy captioned the adorable photo, “bath time is tooooo cute! my heart, it hurts.”

Chrissy’s latest peak at bath time with Luna comes shortly after she admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she and John want to have even more babies after she gives birth to her second later this year.

Confirming that the youngster – who will turn two-years-old in April – is “excited” to get a baby brother, Chrissy admitted that her biggest focus is on fairly dividing the attention she’ll give both her kids to make sure neither feels left out.

“I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that’ll be rough to balance,” Teigen explained to the outlet of soon becoming a mom of two – or potentially even more.

“I’m excited to figure it out, because, hopefully, we won’t stop at two,” Chrissy teased of expanding their already growing family once again.