Donald Trump News: Lawyer Admits He Paid Stormy Daniels Hush Money To Protect The President

The scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with adult movie star Stormy Daniels continues to rumble along. For those who have not followed Trump’s latest sex scandal, Daniels claims that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump back in 2006, shortly after Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump. As reported by Slate, Daniels claimed that her affair with Trump lasted for over 12 months. What makes Daniels’ claims newsworthy isn’t so much the allegation that Trump had an affair with an adult actress, it is her claim that she was paid hush money during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

As election day approached, Donald Trump was mired in a string of sexual abuse allegations, something that was thought likely to hurt his campaign. As both President’s Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton have discovered in the past, it isn’t allegations that cause the most damage. Being involved in a coverup is much more prejudicial, and Daniels claimed that she had negotiated a deal with Trump to buy her silence.

Trump is alleged to have paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 “hush money,” and perhaps even more importantly, as reported by NBC News, it is claimed that Trump used campaign funds to make the payment.

Trump’s Personal Lawyer, Michael Cohen, Claims He Paid Stormy Daniels Out Of His Own Pocket

Today, the Stormy Daniels affair has taken another bizarre twist. Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for over a decade, claims that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket to protect the president. According to Fox News, Cohen released a statement claiming that the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was lawful and not a Trump campaign contribution or campaign expenditure.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.”

As reported by CNN, when they asked Cohen why he had made the payment to Stormy Daniels, he said that he did it to protect President Trump from “harm or damage.” Daniels also claimed that the allegations against President Trump are “untrue.”

“Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage. I will always protect Mr. Trump.”

Complaints have been lodged with the Federal Election Commission and the Justice Department, alleging that the reported payment to Stormy Daniels constituted a campaign finance violation, and the matter is believed to be under investigation.