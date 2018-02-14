Drake’s Baby Mama Shares Photo Of Herself And Rumored Love Child Wearing OVO, ‘Celebrity Insider’ Reports

Drake reportedly continues to be a doting father to his rumored love child with former adult video star Sophie Brussaux.

In a recent report by Celebrity Insider, it has been alleged that the 31-year-old Canadian rapper has set up his son Adonis, four months old, with some stylish baby clothes from his famous clothing line, OVO.

The former French adult star, who is also known as Rosee Divine, took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a photo of herself sporting a pinkish bomber jacket from Drake’s OVO brand. The fashionable outfit reportedly cost around $1,000.

Drake’s supposed love child was also spotted wearing a winter outfit from OVO x Canada Goose, a collaboration between the rapper and Canada Goose Inc.

Sophie Brussaux was quick to make her Instagram page private again after drawing mixed reactions from Drake’s fans. While some find the post adorable, others were not pleased with it.

Apparently, many were going after Sophie Brussaux for allegedly “trapping” Drake with a baby and even labeled her an “opportunist.”

In a previous report by BET, it has been alleged that Drake seemingly confirmed that he has a son with the former adult video star. According to the outlet, the rapper’s social media activities suggest that the pair has finally settled their differences for the sake of their baby.

It was also alleged that the No Frauds rapper followed Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram account after a bitter and public fight. There were even claims that the whole family went on a vacation in Dubai.

The outlet added that Drake sent a private jet for his baby mama in order to meet the baby and take a paternity test. At that time, Sophie Brussaux shared several photos of herself and the baby boarding what seems to be the rapper’s plane.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux have been reportedly dating on and off for nine years. However, the rapper has never really confirmed their romance. The pair also faced nasty disputes in the past.

It can be recalled that when the former adult star announced that she’s pregnant with the rapper’s baby, Drake and his team vehemently denied her claims and even criticized her for her “questionable background” and “multiple relationships.”

Sophie Brussaux’s baby boy was born on October 24, 2017, the same day as Drake’s birthday.