Michael Phelps Announces The Birth Of New Baby Boy With Adorable Family Pictures

Boomer Phelps is “officially a big bro!” Olympic gold medal legend Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson Phelps have announced the birth of their second #babyshark, son Beckett Richard Phelps.

Although there is no information on the inspiration behind their baby’s name Beckett, his middle name, Richard, is Nicole’s father’s name, and presumably the inspiration for their new arrival’s middle name.

Phelps was exuberant as he shared the news on Instagram that he was a father once again. In introducing baby Beckett, Phelps reported that both mother and baby were healthy and doing great.

“Magical moments yesterday…Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama.”

According to the Daily Mail, Phelps, 32, and former beauty queen Nicole, 32, who secretly married in June 2016, live in Paradise Valley, Arizona with Boomer, who turns two in May, and their two dogs Juno and Legend.

Now, the swimming legend boasts that his family is now a cozy quartet, or a sextet, if including their two pooches.

“Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now”

Unfortunately for Beckett, he will not be given the chance to see his famous father compete in the Olympic Games, unlike Boomer, who was the star of the 2016 Rio Olympics, as Phelps has already announced his retirement.

Boomer was born just a few months before the 2016 summer games, and he was the biggest media star of the entire Rio Games.

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympic athlete in the history of the games. Michael Phelps has won a total of 28 medals, the most of any Olympic athlete in any sport. Most of all, he beat out Mark Spitz’s seemingly impossible 1972 record of seven gold medals in “any single Olympic Games.”

Phelps has competed in a total of four Summer Olympic Games, starting with Athens in 2004, where he won six gold and two bronze. Then he went to Beijing, where he beat the Spitz record, winning eight gold medals, beating the Spitz record. In London, Phelps won four gold and two silver medals. In the 2016 Olympic in Rio, Phelps won five gold medals and one silver.

Nicole Johnson Phelps is the former Miss California 2010 and competed in the Miss USA Pageant that same year. According to the New York Times, the couple first met at the Espy Awards in 2007.