Running Could Help Mitigate The Negative Cognitive Effects Of Stress On The Brain

Exercise, such as running, could mitigate the negative effects of stress and protect learning and memory mechanisms on the brain.

Running is a form of aerobic exercise that has a lot of benefits, from building strong bones to improving cardiovascular fitness. Likewise, a new study reveals that running could help reduce the negative impacts on memory due to chronic stress.

The study published in the journal of Neurobiology of Learning and Memory indicates that running could help in dealing with stress and protect the part of the brain known as the hippocampus, which is a region responsible for learning and memory. Jeff Edwards, the associate professor of physiology and developmental biology at Brigham Young University, led the research.

Edwards said that exercise is a cost-effective and straightforward way to eliminate the negative impacts of memory due to chronic stress. He and his team discovered that, when exercising while under pressure, the synaptic strengthening known as long-term potentiation (LTP) levels are not decreasing and remain normal.

Chronic or prolonged stress could affect the synapses or the connections between neurons inside the hippocampus, which is a small organ within the brain’s medial temporal lobe, according to News Medical Life Sciences. The synapses weaken under pressure and reduce the levels of LTP, which could significantly change the memory.

In the study that involved mice, the researchers exposed a group of mice exercising using running wheels over a four-week period and another group of mice left sedentary. The running club of mice ran an average of five kilometers each day.

The team also exposed half of each group to stress-inducing situations, like walking on an elevated platform or swimming in cold water. Then, after one hour, they gauged the LTP of the mice using electrophysiology experiments.

The results showed that the stressed mice that exercised had greater LTP compared to the stressed mice that did not run. The researchers also discovered that stressed mice that exercised performed just like the non-stressed mice in a maze.

Moreover, they also found that the mice that exercised had fewer memory errors in the maze test compared to the sedentary mice. The study suggests that exercise, such as running, could protect learning and memory mechanisms from the adverse cognitive effects of chronic stress on the brain, according to Medical Xpress.