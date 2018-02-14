Fans who have been hoping that The Winds of Winter will be published this year might be facing some major disappointment. George R.R. Martin may have hinted on the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel being moved back for a 2019 release date. But could this mean that Book 6 will be available before the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8? Will The Winds of Winter be released on the same day as the final season’s air date?

George R.R. Martin has consistently kept readers on the edge of their seats, whether they are perusing his novels or simply waiting for updates on his next publications. Although the author has offered some updates on The Winds of Winter in the past few years, Martin has been notably quiet about Book 6. The silence has certainly led to speculations that the novel will not be published until next year. In addition to that, the Game of Thrones writer has offered some clues on the delayed release date.

According to Winter Is Coming, George R.R. Martin has addressed the possibility of new “ASOIAF-related writing” being published this year. The author had stated that “Fire and Blood is planned” but made no mention of The Winds of Winter. Although it is possible that Martin was simply trying to avoid getting people’s hopes up on the release, most believe this means that Book 6 will be pushed back to 2019.

When the cows come home… pic.twitter.com/lxhgeq6ijK — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 11, 2018

But what exactly is George R.R. Martin planning for The Winds of Winter? There are speculations that 2019 might be a huge year for the author. Fans are hoping that they will see the simultaneous release of Book 6 and Game of Thrones Season 8. Some also believe that the novel will be published on the same day as the show’s premiere date.

HBO

Although it might be a long wait for the release of The Winds of Winter, some believe the novel is already completed. There are speculations that Book 6 is already being edited by George R.R. Martin’s publisher.

George R.R. Martin has not yet confirmed the actual release date of The Winds of Winter. In addition to that, HBO has not announced the Game of Thrones Season 8 air date. Nevertheless, there is hope that both will be released by early 2019.