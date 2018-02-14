‘Pigzilla’: A Giant Wild Boar Spotted Ravaging A Dumpster Near A School

People spotted a massive wild boar searching for food in a dumpster outside a school in Hong Kong. The boar dubbed as “Pigzilla” was seen together with her three piglets that were eagerly waiting for a meal.

The incident was filmed by Tu Dong while walking with his children to school. He posted the video on Facebook and thousands of people viewed it. The video was shared over 4,700 times and went viral on social media networks. The commenters also showed concerns for the welfare of the children near the school.

In the video, it shows Pigzilla standing in the garbage dumpster and grabbing a trash bag. Meanwhile, the piglets, as big as dogs, were seen surrounding the beast. However, the video cut off before someone could see if the wild boar had gotten a meal.

Wild boars roam around in the hills in Hong Kong. They are approximately 450 pounds in weight and are always spotted in the city looking for food. Meanwhile, the exact location of the footage was not confirmed yet, according to CBS News.

Enormous wild boars seem horrifying with their vast and hairy bodies and sharp tusks. A report earlier this year suggests that a wild boar attacked a family and also killed an older man in China.

A study also revealed that wild animals such as boars like natural food sources to urban ones. However, the lack of available physical food resources and encroachment in their habitat leads them to wander into cities looking for space and food in the trash cans and dumpsters, according to Newsweek.

The wild boar, referred to as feral swine or Eurasian wild, inhabits North Africa, Eurasia, and the Greater Sunda Islands. It originated in Southeast Asia and spread throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia. The IUCN classified the wild boar as a least concern because of its broad population. It has about 16 subspecies recognized as of 1990.

The beast, classified as an omnivore, eats a variety of foods such as tubers, bulbs, nuts, berries, seeds, leaves, bark, garbage, insects, fish, mollusks, lizards, frogs, and snakes, among others. There were also reports of attacks on humans since the Stone Age and mostly committed by male boars.